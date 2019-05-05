|
|
|
|
Thursday, May 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
|
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
John J. Buckley Jr., 90, died May 3, 2019 at his home in Raymond, NH surrounded by his family.
He was born on March 23, 1929 in Beverly, MA., son of the late John Joseph Buckley Sr. and Ethel M.Buckley
John grew up in Beverly, MA and was one of seven children in his family. He graduated from Beverly High School and Claude H. Patten Vocational School in Beverly. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was stationed mainly in Paris, France and he was honorably discharged in January of 1957. Later that year, he married Helen Ellsworth and they were longtime residents in Beverly raising their four children. John worked for 26 years for the Beverly Public School Department and he served 17 years as the President of his Local Union. John also was formerly employed by Raytheon. Both John and Helen were very active with the Boy Scouts of America. John served as the District Commissioner of North Bay Council Quapar District and was adult leader of Troop#1 Beverly. John was a former member of the Beverly Elks and St. Peter Episcopal Church, Beverly.
John and Helen moved to Raymond, NH on John's birthday in 1995. He was a life member of the Richard A. Mitchell Post# 51 American Legion in Epping, NH and was also a member of the Disabled American Veterans.
John's hobbies included carpentry, gardening, camping and doing landscaping.
He and Helen were very instrumental in the creation of the Recycling Program in Raymond.
In addition to his wife who passed on January 4, 2007, he was predeceased by his 5 siblings, Arthur, Leo, James, Mildred and Leona.
John is survived by 2 sons and their wives, Bruce David Buckley-Gray and Virginia of Munroe, GA and John J. Buckley III and Cynthia of Raymond, NH, 2 daughters and son-in-law, Kathleen Ann Nerden and Timothy of Raymond, NH and Tammy Jean Buckley of Raymond, NH, 9 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren, 1 sister, Catherine Summit, of Beverly, MA and many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 PM at Brewitt Funeral Home, Raymond, NH.
The funeral service will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in New Pine Grove Cemetery, Raymond, NH.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Boy Scouts of America, PO Box 152079, Irving, TX 75015-2079.
Published in Union Leader on May 5, 2019
|
|
|
