John J Caruso, 84, of Amherst, NH, passed away on May 5. He grew up in Watertown, MA, moving to Burlington MA, and eventually living in Amherst, NH. John was a banker most of his life ending his banking career with Bank of Boston as an Assistant Vice President. He later helped develop J & J Party & Janitorial Supplies of Amherst NH.
At J & J he worked along side his son Jack and his daughter in-law Jackie. John loved being around people which made him such a good salesman and a better person Many customers would be greeted by John on the road or inside the business and John would always be there to have a friendly conversation.
When he was not working he loved to take care of the family's French poodles. It was not unusual to see John walking in to a bank to make a deposit with his poodle "Buddy" walking along side of him. He loved to have his friends come over and cook for them some of his great Italian food.
Anyone who ever met John for the first time always came away feeling that not only had they just made a new friend, but made them feel like he had been their friend for years.
John leaves his Son Jack and daughter in-law Jackie of Amherst NH; Daughter Michelle of Nashua, NH; Grandson Cameron Of Utah; Granddaughter Celine of Nashua, NH. John is the last of 6 predeceased brother and sisters.
Due to the current circumstances, a memorial service will be taking place sometime in the future. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the National Kidney Foundation.
The arrangements are in the care of the Michaud Funeral Home, 32 Maple St., Wilton, NH. To view an online obituary or leave a condolence, please visit our web site at www.michaudfuneralhome.com
" Life goes on, is what we are told ,but easier said than done
The feeling of loosing a parent , there is no worse a feeling , none
My Dad was my Dad , no one could ever take his place
In my life right now , there is an empty space
I'm sure he looking down at us trying to give a sign
Dad its totally okay, we all will be just fine....."
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 7, 2020.