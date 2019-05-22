BEDFORD - John J. "Jack" Leary, 73, of Bedford, died May 19, 2019, in Elliot Hospital surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Feb. 15, 1946, he was the son of John J. Leary and Dolores (Wood) Solomine.
He was educated in Brooklyn schools and earned his MBA at Southern New Hampshire University.
He served in the U.S. Air Force.
He traveled the world in his capacity of international sales manager for MA/COM and Tyco International. At the time of his death he was the chief financial officer for KW Management in Nashua.
He had a strong faith and he and his wife were longtime active communicants and eucharistic ministers at St. Elizabeth Seton Church in Bedford.
Above all else, he will be remembered as a devoted husband, father and grandfather who cherished time spent with family. He was truly a Renaissance man and loved creating beauty with his golden hands. He was skilled in cabinet making, pottery, gardening, leather carving and sewing. He cared for and loved watching his birds and was master to his German shepherd, Kaiser.
Family members include his wife and best friend of 52 years, Barbara (Sgambati) Leary of Bedford; three sons, John Leary and wife Brooke of Bedford, Patrick Leary of New York, N.Y., and Matthew Leary and wife Robyn Wiggin of Bedford; a daughter, Suzanne Johnson and husband Craig of Bedford; he was devoted to and loved to teach his grandchildren, Joshua and Joseph Leary, Samuel, his first mate and fishing partner and Livia Johnson, step-granddaughters Angela and Johanna Celli and Madison and Kate Goedecke.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday from 5 to 8 pm. in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester.
A memorial mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday at 11 a.m. from St. Elizabeth Seton Church, Meetinghouse Road, Bedford.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Animal Rescue League of New Hampshire, 545 Route 101, Bedford, N.H. 03110.
Published in Union Leader on May 22, 2019