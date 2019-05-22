Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory 1799 Elm St. Manchester , NH View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Elizabeth Seton Church Meetinghouse Rd. Bedford , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

BEDFORD - John J. "Jack" Leary, 73, of Bedford, died May 19, 2019, in Elliot Hospital surrounded by his loving family.



Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Feb. 15, 1946, he was the son of John J. Leary and Dolores (Wood) Solomine.



He was educated in Brooklyn schools and earned his MBA at Southern New Hampshire University.



He served in the U.S. Air Force.



He traveled the world in his capacity of international sales manager for MA/COM and Tyco International. At the time of his death he was the chief financial officer for KW Management in Nashua.



He had a strong faith and he and his wife were longtime active communicants and eucharistic ministers at St. Elizabeth Seton Church in Bedford.



Above all else, he will be remembered as a devoted husband, father and grandfather who cherished time spent with family. He was truly a Renaissance man and loved creating beauty with his golden hands. He was skilled in cabinet making, pottery, gardening, leather carving and sewing. He cared for and loved watching his birds and was master to his German shepherd, Kaiser.



Family members include his wife and best friend of 52 years, Barbara (Sgambati) Leary of Bedford; three sons, John Leary and wife Brooke of Bedford, Patrick Leary of New York, N.Y., and Matthew Leary and wife Robyn Wiggin of Bedford; a daughter, Suzanne Johnson and husband Craig of Bedford; he was devoted to and loved to teach his grandchildren, Joshua and Joseph Leary, Samuel, his first mate and fishing partner and Livia Johnson, step-granddaughters Angela and Johanna Celli and Madison and Kate Goedecke.



.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday from 5 to 8 pm. in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester.



A memorial mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday at 11 a.m. from St. Elizabeth Seton Church, Meetinghouse Road, Bedford.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Animal Rescue League of New Hampshire, 545 Route 101, Bedford, N.H. 03110.



To send an online message of condolence, please visit







BEDFORD - John J. "Jack" Leary, 73, of Bedford, died May 19, 2019, in Elliot Hospital surrounded by his loving family.Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Feb. 15, 1946, he was the son of John J. Leary and Dolores (Wood) Solomine.He was educated in Brooklyn schools and earned his MBA at Southern New Hampshire University.He served in the U.S. Air Force.He traveled the world in his capacity of international sales manager for MA/COM and Tyco International. At the time of his death he was the chief financial officer for KW Management in Nashua.He had a strong faith and he and his wife were longtime active communicants and eucharistic ministers at St. Elizabeth Seton Church in Bedford.Above all else, he will be remembered as a devoted husband, father and grandfather who cherished time spent with family. He was truly a Renaissance man and loved creating beauty with his golden hands. He was skilled in cabinet making, pottery, gardening, leather carving and sewing. He cared for and loved watching his birds and was master to his German shepherd, Kaiser.Family members include his wife and best friend of 52 years, Barbara (Sgambati) Leary of Bedford; three sons, John Leary and wife Brooke of Bedford, Patrick Leary of New York, N.Y., and Matthew Leary and wife Robyn Wiggin of Bedford; a daughter, Suzanne Johnson and husband Craig of Bedford; he was devoted to and loved to teach his grandchildren, Joshua and Joseph Leary, Samuel, his first mate and fishing partner and Livia Johnson, step-granddaughters Angela and Johanna Celli and Madison and Kate Goedecke.SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday from 5 to 8 pm. in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester.A memorial mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday at 11 a.m. from St. Elizabeth Seton Church, Meetinghouse Road, Bedford.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Animal Rescue League of New Hampshire, 545 Route 101, Bedford, N.H. 03110.To send an online message of condolence, please visit www.lambertfuneralhome.com Published in Union Leader on May 22, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close