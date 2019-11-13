Guest Book View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Deerhead Sportsmen's Club 314 Londonderry Turnpike Hooksett , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

HOOKSETT - John J. Levandowski Jr. passed away peacefully on Nov. 8, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at the ready age of 72. His genuine cleverness and condition of stubbornness served him well throughout his life. While he had a slow paced older age, John lived an early life in the fast lane.



John was born April 1, 1947, the eldest son of John and the late Grace (Bibeault) Levandowski. He was a 1965 graduate of Bishop Bradley High School. He was a longtime member of the Deerhead Sportsmen's Club in Hooksett. If he couldn't be found, chances are you would find him there: warming a barstool among friends, or in his younger years, around the pool table.



John lived a simple life. He enjoyed watching New England sports, playing pool, and tending to his gardens. He excelled at growing zucchini to near world-record sizes. John's greatest enjoyments were spending time with his daughter Jodie every Saturday morning at the Red Barn Diner, and his caster beans; she takes no offense to sharing the spotlight. John took great pride in his caster bean plants, which grew to exceed the height of his house.



His fondness of gardening was only surpassed by his love of bacon, beer, chocolate milk, canned cashews, cookie dough ice cream, red meat, and cigarettes.



John is remembered by his father, John J. Levandowski Sr.; his son, Joseph Levandowski; his daughter, Jodie (Levandowski) Nazaka and her husband, Anthony Nazaka; his grandson, Jaxyn Levandowski; his siblings, bothers Larry, Matthew, Timothy and wife Roberta, sister Linda, and sister-in-law Shannon, among several nieces and nephews.



John was predeceased his mother, Grace (Bibeault) Levandowski; his brother, Thomas; and his brother-in-law, Charlie Doucette.



He will be profoundly missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.



.



SERVICES: Following his wishes, there will be no formal service. However, well-wishers are encouraged to write a note of farewell on a Budweiser can and drink it in his honor.



A celebration of life is planned for 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24, in the Deerhead Sportsmen's Club, 314 Londonderry Turnpike, Hooksett.



To view an online tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit



