Service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
View Map
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium
Burial
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
2:30 PM - 3:00 PM
View Map
NH State Veterans Cemetery
110 Daniel Webster Highway
MANCHESTER - John J. Patti, 93, of Manchester, passed away peacefully on Feb. 8, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Boston, Mass., on Oct. 29, 1926, he was the son of Vincenzo and Anna (Cuccinotta) Patti. He eventually settled in Manchester with his loving wife, Marsha Patti, of more than 60 years of marriage.
With deep Sicilian roots and a childhood spent in Boston's West End with his 12 siblings, John inherently grew up with Boston in his blood.
A proud patriot, John served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War with Company B, 8th Cavalry Regiment, and was a recipient of the Purple Heart for his service.
After his return, John enjoyed more than 45 years of work in the Boston Garden "Bull Gang" helping turn over the rink and court where he made lifelong friends that were often referred to as his second family. As a member of the Bull Gang, John had no choice but to be a lifelong Boston sports fan. With private access to the players and facilities, John loved sharing his passion for sports with his family, and they can all agree that John's memory will be cemented into the Garden walls forever.
Along with his love of sports, John loved playing the lottery and gambling with friends, smoking cigars, and sharing a joke with anyone within reach. Many will remember John as a jokester who gave you no choice but to be his friend. Above all, John loved his family immensely, especially time spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren in his later years, as memories of him will not be soon forgotten.
John has now joined his wife Marsha Patti in heaven.
Family members include his daughters, Deborah Patti, Gena Hughes and her husband Lt. Col. Kirk Hughes, and Kathleen Prieskorn; his sons, Michael Patti and his wife Marilyn, and John Patti Jr.; his 12 grandchildren, Michael, Twyla, Tayla, John III, John Alen, Noah, Hunter, Danika, Amanda, Ashley, Marie and Michael; his great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Chaszley, Jacob, Dylan, Bella and Kali; and a large and loving extended family.
SERVICES: Visitation is Friday, Feb. 14, from noon to 12:30 p.m. in Phaneuf Funeral Homes, 243 Hanover St. Manchester, with a service beginning at 12:30 p.m. Burial takes place at 2:30 p.m. in New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army. To view an online tribute, to send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 12, 2020
