John J. Post, 84, of Manchester, NH died peacefully September 12, 2020 at the Catholic Medical Center surrounded by his loving family after a period of declining health.
John was born in New York City on November 25, 1935, the son of George and Catherine (Monk) Post. He grew up in Great Neck N.Y. and spent summers in Quogue, N.Y., a place he truly felt was his home.
After graduating from Choate, he attended both Cornell University ('58) and Boston University ('64). In the interim, he served his country as a pilot in the U.S. Navy and later graduated from Harvard Business School ('66).
John had worked in management for both Hewlett Packard and Phillips until retirement, when he joined the Manchester Chapter of SCORE, supporting local businesses for over 15 years and eventually serving as Chapter Chair.
John enjoyed many outdoor activities, particularly at his home in Pocasset, MA, where he loved to golf, sail, swim, garden, and enjoy time with family for many years. He and his wife, Judie, traveled extensively throughout the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. He was an avid golfer and won a number of championships over the years.
John is survived by his wife of 34 years, Judie (Smith) Post of Manchester; his children; Katherine, Mary (Scott), John (Kris), Maureen (John), Jill (Mike), Craig (Mary), 13 grandchildren, and one great granddaughter. He is also survived by his beloved dogs, Bryce and Villa. He was predeceased by his son William.
A celebration of his life was held privately at the convenience of the family and military honors accorded. Burial will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Humane Society of Greater Nashua, 24 Ferry Road, Nashua, NH 03064 or Quogue Historical Society, 114 Jessup Ave, Quogue, NY 11959.
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, assisted with arrangements.
