John J. Post
1935 - 2020
John J. Post, 84, of Manchester, NH died peacefully September 12, 2020 at the Catholic Medical Center surrounded by his loving family after a period of declining health.

John was born in New York City on November 25, 1935, the son of George and Catherine (Monk) Post. He grew up in Great Neck N.Y. and spent summers in Quogue, N.Y., a place he truly felt was his home.

After graduating from Choate, he attended both Cornell University ('58) and Boston University ('64). In the interim, he served his country as a pilot in the U.S. Navy and later graduated from Harvard Business School ('66).

John had worked in management for both Hewlett Packard and Phillips until retirement, when he joined the Manchester Chapter of SCORE, supporting local businesses for over 15 years and eventually serving as Chapter Chair.

John enjoyed many outdoor activities, particularly at his home in Pocasset, MA, where he loved to golf, sail, swim, garden, and enjoy time with family for many years. He and his wife, Judie, traveled extensively throughout the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. He was an avid golfer and won a number of championships over the years.

John is survived by his wife of 34 years, Judie (Smith) Post of Manchester; his children; Katherine, Mary (Scott), John (Kris), Maureen (John), Jill (Mike), Craig (Mary), 13 grandchildren, and one great granddaughter. He is also survived by his beloved dogs, Bryce and Villa. He was predeceased by his son William.

A celebration of his life was held privately at the convenience of the family and military honors accorded. Burial will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Humane Society of Greater Nashua, 24 Ferry Road, Nashua, NH 03064 or Quogue Historical Society, 114 Jessup Ave, Quogue, NY 11959.

Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, assisted with arrangements.

To send a message of condolence, visit www.lambertfuneralhome.com.




Published in Union Leader on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
September 19, 2020
John hired me at HP and was always encouraging in my work. He was always pleasant to work with and we had a good group of writers that worked for John at the time. Because we originally were a small Marketing group, we shared our personal side at times and I remember how proud John was of his two daughters and his son, William. It was a sadness we all felt when Will died. Judie and family, I am so sorry for your loss, but I am glad I had the opportunity to know and work with John and you at HP. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Rosalind (Roz) Cuschera
Coworker
September 18, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of John's passing. We have many fond memories of working with John at HP Medical. We worked hard and at times played hard. John was always a great friend. We all worked hard to win every deal and to develop long term customers. It was more of a family environment. It was competitive but we looked out for each other. Fran and l will always remember and cherish the time that after we all retired that John and Judie came through Atlanta on their way home from Florida. We had a wonderful dinner and evening. Judie our thoughts and prayers are with you and the family. Rest in peace friend.
Bruce & Fran Myers
Friend
September 18, 2020
John was always a pleasure to work with. We worked hard and always enjoyed our time together. Those were the years when HP was more of a family than just a job. We also enjoyed and appreciated the time that John and Judie came through Atlanta on their way home and had dinner with us. Our thoughts and prayers are with Judie and the family. Rest in piece friend. We will miss you.
Bruce & Fran Myers
Friend
September 18, 2020
Hi Judie. John and I had a great life with HP. John was very creative and we did great meetings.John also tried to teach me how to his a golf ball straight. He was so great a Golf person. When I retired, i started SCORE and later I told John about SCORE and he joined. We had a lot of discussions about Flying. When I graduated fron High school I had the Congress letter but I flunk the eye test. I 2003 I had the eye surgery and know I was 20/20. I did join the AUX Coast Guard and besides doing Boating, I do fly as the AUX Observer. John was a great friend and I will miss him a lot
Ed McDonald
Coworker
September 17, 2020
To Judy and family, Sorry for your loss, our thoughts and prayers are with you. I will miss John, what I remember most was his generosity and his willingness to help others. He made this world a better place
Todd Kobelski
Friend
September 17, 2020
Our condolences to all the loved ones and friends of John. We will always remember John's kindness and wit which was contagious to anyone he came in contact with. Our many fond memories will accompany us in the upcoming years, keeping John in the conversation front and center. John always loved a party.
Janice & Christian Reithmayer
Family Friend
September 16, 2020
To Judy and family..so sorry to hear of John passing. We always enjoyed our little chats with John when he journeyed up Eastward Ave. Such a gentleman and a beautiful soul. Please know we share in your loss and send our love and prayers
Tom and Nancy Donovan
Neighbor
September 16, 2020
One of the people with whom we most enjoyed conversing at Beacon Point gatherings. Reserved, accomplished, gracious, and a wealth of information. Our thoughts and prayers to Judie and the family.
John and Donna Keaney
Friend
September 16, 2020
Judy and Family; Thinking of you and sending comforting thoughts and prayers! Jean Woolf
Jean Woolf
Friend
September 15, 2020
Judie and Family, We were so fortunate to have John in our lives. He was full of enthusiasm, truly an individual we all admired and he certainly was a great mentor. When John spoke, we listened. We will miss him dearly. Our hearts go out to you and your family.
Karen and Gary McCarthy
Friend
September 15, 2020
Judie and Family - very sorry to hear about your loss. John and I worked closely together at HP for several years. His intelligence, insights and steadiness add to my memories of those times with John as among the best of my career. Sincere condolences.
Larry Fleming
Coworker
September 15, 2020
Judie. I was surprised to hear of John's passing. He was a very special person and will always be remembered. My condolences to you and the family
Don Meschisen
Friend
September 15, 2020
Dear Judie, Rudy and I are very sorry about John's passing. We both will always remember his kind, encouraging, and optimistic ways of approaching matters when we all worked for HP. Our hearts and thoughts are with you and the rest of the family during these sad times. Blessings, Rudy and Laura San Juan
Rudy and Laura San Juan
Friend
September 15, 2020
A hugely accomplished and yet very unassuming guy, really a treasure. He was "One of the Good Guys", which is the highest compliment I can give!
Reed Malleck
Coworker
September 15, 2020
John we enjoyed knowing you. Respectfully, V. Snowden Armstrong
v snowden armstrong armstrong
Friend
September 15, 2020
John was a friend and colleague who offered me mentoring and perspective over our years at HP. He always had a quip or joke handy, but there is no way I could ever keep up. If I saw him in the office, I would gravitate in his direction, usually to avail myself of his wise (and wisecrack) remarks. He won't be missed by me, because he is in my thoughts often, and who could ever forget that welcoming smile.
Don Barth
September 15, 2020
What a great guy! He was a backbone to the SCORE organization! Very smart, kind and understanding. I will miss his insight!
Bill Wilkes
September 15, 2020
My deepest sympathies to the family, I knew John as a fellow mentor at SCORE. He was a gracious man and he will be missed. RIP
Tony Ferreira
Friend
September 15, 2020
I loved this guy. John always had his brightest light on. Enjoyes talking with him about sailing. We will miss him for sure.

Paul Mondello
Paul Mondello Mondello
Friend
September 15, 2020
John was my mentor at Score this year, 2020 helping me to get going quickly. He was smart, patient, kind and funny. What a great mentor and a wonderful human. He will be greatly missed.
Caroline Pomeroy
Student
September 15, 2020
What a very accomplished man in both personal and professional life. So admirable including the longevity of his time here on earth. That's a life to be celebrated for sure. I'm sorry I never had the opportunity to meet John. Rest in peace great soul!
Chuck Mattia
Family Friend
September 14, 2020
Judie. My deepest sympathy goes out to you during this unexpected difficult time. Prayers & hugs going your way
Denise Fay
Neighbor
September 14, 2020
I will miss John. We enjoyed planning golf outings for our Harvard reunions. I almost signed up for SCORE too. Glad he had a full life. Glad his family was by his side at the end. We all know this day is coming, but this is never easy. Griff Resor
Griff Resor
Classmate
