John hired me at HP and was always encouraging in my work. He was always pleasant to work with and we had a good group of writers that worked for John at the time. Because we originally were a small Marketing group, we shared our personal side at times and I remember how proud John was of his two daughters and his son, William. It was a sadness we all felt when Will died. Judie and family, I am so sorry for your loss, but I am glad I had the opportunity to know and work with John and you at HP. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.

Rosalind (Roz) Cuschera

Coworker