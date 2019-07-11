Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John J. Tierney. View Sign Service Information Connor-Healy Funeral Home 537 Union Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-622-8223 Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Blessed Sacrament Church Elm Street Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

LITCHFIELD - John J. Tierney, 88, of Litchfield, died July 8, 2019, in Community Hospice House surrounded by his loving family after a brief illness.



Born in Manchester on Nov. 9, 1930, he was the oldest of four sons of James and Beatrice (Norris) Tierney. He was raised in the Queen City and resided in Litchfield for 54 years.



John graduated from Manchester High School Central. He earned a bachelor's degree from Keene State College where he started and played four years on the soccer team.



Early in his career, John was a dedicated teacher at Nute High School, Milton, and afterward, at Maynard School, Manchester. Before retiring in 1990, he was an industrial arts teacher at Southside Jr. High School for many years.



He was an avid New England sports fan, especially the New England Patriots, the Boston Celtics, and the Boston Red Sox. John had a passion and talent for woodworking and construction. For several years, he was active as a soccer coach at St. Anthony High School, St. Anselm College, and Manchester South Soccer.



John will be remembered for his kindness and patience, but most importantly, as an extraordinary husband and father. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.



Family members include his wife of 54 years, Shelia Anne (Horan) Tierney; a son, Brian Patrick Tierney of Manchester; a brother, James Tierney of Manchester; and nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased by two brothers, Michael Tierney and Francis Tierney.



SERVICES: After cremation, a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Friday, July 19, at 10 a.m. from Blessed Sacrament Church, Elm Street, Manchester. Private burial will take place in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bedford.



Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union St., Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.



For more information, please visit:







