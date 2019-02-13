Obituary Guest Book View Sign





Son of the late John J. Courtney, Sr. and the late Barbara (Ford) Courtney, Jack was born and raised in Dorchester, MA.



He graduated from English High School, Boston, MA, before enlisting into the



Jack was a longtime resident of Quincy, MA and Londonderry, NH with his wife of 32 years, the late Rosemarie (Agostino) Courtney.



He was devoted to his career as a communications expert, training and mentoring many; his company grew from NE Telephone, to AT&T, then Bellwether, Verizon, and finally Fairpoint.



Jack made countless fast-friends as a member of the Halcyon Club in Derry, NH, American Legion Post #27 Londonderry, NH, and the American Legion Post #68 Littleton, NH.



Jack was a quiet man. His hobbies included deep sea fishing and playing computer games, especially online Poker. He was an avid Boston sports fan; his favorite team being the New England Patriots.



Jack is predeceased by three siblings, Linda and Joseph Courtney, Boston, MA, and Christine Hill, Salem, MA.



He is survived by his son, Thomas M. Courtney and his wife Jody (Rundlett) Courtney, Derry, NH, along with their children Justice and Takoda Courtney; April's son, Jeffrey Paradise, and her four grandchildren: Kaiden, Trent and Ava Roberts, Shaklia Vanamburgh. He is also survived by his siblings Barbara Crawford, Quincy, MA; Mary Stewart, Braintree, MA; Catherine Courtney, Dartmouth, MA; Patricia Courtney, Norwood, MA; Michael Courtney, James Courtney, Brian and his wife, Gail, Courtney, all of Boston, MA; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.



To honor April and their marriage, visiting hours and service will be held at the Brewitt Funeral Home, Exeter NH.



For more information, visit



Please join us to honor Jack's life in a separate memorial service for his friends and family on Saturday, February 16, 2019, from 1 to 4:30 p.m., with a short service at 2 p.m. and a flag presentation at 2:30, at the Londonderry American Legion Post #27, 6 Sargent St., Londonderry, NH (smoke-free facility; separate designated smoking area).



Come share your pictures, stories and memories of Jack at this potluck-style gathering; bring a dish to share and let's salute him together!



Flowers are acceptable or a beer in his memory can be had!



For more information, please visit the FaceBook page "Jack Courtney Memorial Service."





