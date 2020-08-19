John Joseph Healy Jr., "Jack," 80, of Goffstown, NH, passed away August 15, 2020 following a brief illness. He was born in Manchester, NH on September 3, 1939, the son of John J. "Doodie" and Mary E. (Murray) Healy. He attended Bishop Bradley High School and graduated from Saint Anselm College.
Jack met his loving wife of 55 years, Ethel Sarah McLarney, "Sally," at Hampton Beach during college. He served in the U.S. Army after graduating and was stationed for two years in Germany during the Cold War. Returning, he married Sal and started his working life as an 8th grade teacher at Youngsville Grammar School in Manchester. He then enjoyed a 37-year career as Supervisor of Claims with Travelers Insurance Company, often enjoying backgammon with colleagues on his lunch breaks.
Jack was a wonderful father and devoted husband who remained involved in sporting and community activities throughout his life. Jack spent his summers on the beach enjoying body surfing, bocce, cards and games with his children and grandchildren. He was an easygoing, kind, and caring man who emanated joy and love throughout his life. Jack was enthusiastically involved with Goffstown Parks and Recreation, serving as President of the Goffstown Little League in the early 1980s and coaching boys basketball. For many years, he gave out The Jack Healy Parks and Recreation Sportsmanship Award at the annual banquet. Jack taught CCD for St. Lawrence Church and was a member of the Goffstown Gaelic Society. He was an avid member of the Greater Manchester Walking Association. Every Thursday, he enjoyed libations with old friends at The Strange Brew Tavern in Manchester.
Jack leaves his wife Sally; his children, Dennis Healy and wife Ann (McCarthy) of Newburyport, MA, Eileen (Healy) McAlary and Randall Amsden of Exeter, John Healy and wife Sandy (Lemay) of Bedford, Andrea Healy and husband John Hillhouse of Newburyport, MA, Heather and husband Chris Stevens of Eliot, ME and Matthew Healy and wife Kelly (Duval) of Goffstown; ten grandchildren, Alex, Ian, Aiden, Jack, Jane, Alexa, Kennedy, Frank, John and Henry. He is survived by two brothers, Robert Healy of Hampton, James Healy of Scarborough, ME; two sisters, Anne Janas of Portland, ME and Mary Kilrain of Manchester; and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Attendance will be limited to relatives and close friends by invitation only.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America, secure.mymsaa.org
