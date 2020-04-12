John Joseph McNally, Jr., 93, of Manchester, passed away on April 7, 2020, at Hanover Hill Nursing Home after a short period of declining health.
Born in Quincy, Mass., on April 28, 1926, he was the son of John and Rose (Mooney) McNally, Sr.
John was a veteran of the U.S. Naval Air Force. He received his Bachelor's Degree from the University of New Hampshire and worked as a salesman to a variety of hospital labs for many years.
John greatly enjoyed golf, downhill skiing, traveling, and socializing with friends through his late 80s.
John was predeceased by his beloved first wife of 18 years, Hilda M. (Smith) McNally, and beloved second wife, Mary F. (Kies/Forest) McNally of 26 years.
He was born one of 11 children, most of whom continue to thrive in their lives. He also enjoyed children, step-children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, and friends.
SERVICES: Due to these times of uncertainty, there are no calling hours or services. A celebration of his life will take place in July or August.
Lambert Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 12, 2020