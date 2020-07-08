John Joseph Wilkalis, 99, of Salem, NH passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday morning, July 6, 2020 at the Salemhaven Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center.
He was born on May 28, 1921 in Worcester, MA to Mary Zemaitis and Walter Wilkalis. John was raised in Cambridge, MA, attended local schools, and graduated from Rindge Technical High School. John went on to serve in the United States Army in the 88th Infantry Division, Blue Devils, where he fought in Italy and earned himself the Purple Heart medal. Following his service, he married the love of his life, his next-door sweetheart, Adela (Wistejunas) on July 21, 1946. He worked as a Technical Writer for Raytheon and retired after 40 years.
John and his family moved to Salem, NH in 1958 after he built their home himself. He was truly a jack of all trades. John enjoyed puzzles and was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan.
He is survived by his daughter, Adele C. Boeske of Derry, NH; his grandchildren, Steven Boeske, Kristy Wilkalis, and Jeff Wilkalis; and his great-grandchildren, Zachary, Nathan, Katelyn, and Paul; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife of 70 years, Adela Wilkalis; his son, John A. Wilkalis; his two sisters; and two brothers.
John's family would like to sincerely thank the Salemhaven Nursing Home staff for their extraordinary care, especially during the current COVID-19 pandemic. They would also like to thank the Right at Home staff and Pathways Healthcare staff for the exceptional care provided to John while he was still living at home.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 11am at the Carrier Family Funeral Home, 38 Range Road, Windham, NH 03087. Interment will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery in Salem. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the Wounded Warrior Project
(woundedwarriorproject.org/donate
) in honor of John J. Wilkalis.
