Distinguished Professor, John Karakostas, BA, M.Ed., 89, of Manchester and formerly of Bedford, passed away peacefully at Villa Crest Nursing Home and Retirement Center on Sunday, February 16 after a period of failing health. John was born in Somersworth on August 9, 1930, the son of Athanasia and James (Demetrios) Karakostas, who immigrated to the United States from Greece in the 1920s. He was one of seven children and the only member of his immediate family to receive a college degree. He grew up in Manchester and, as a young boy, spent many summers with his older sister, Stella and her husband, Harold, in Somersworth and New Castle, where he developed a deep love of the beach. He also played several sports growing up, including basketball and baseball - -his favorite sport.



In 1954 John married Margaret (Peggy) Dignam, also of Manchester. John and Peggy made their home in Bedford. He was a proud veteran of the US Army serving the Korean War. After graduating from Saint Anselm College in Goffstown in the early 60s, John began his career as an educator, teaching elementary education in the Milford school district. While there he served as Curriculum Council Chairman and Department Chair of the Junior/Senior High School. During that time he also received his master's in education from Rivier College in Nashua, in addition to earning 50 credits over and above master's level from the University of New Hampshire, Fitchburg State, Tufts University, and Harvard University. An extensive number of those credits were earned via National Department of Education Association grants and competitive fellowships in the area of innovative exemplary projects. Also while teaching in Milford, John received the Valley Forge Freedom Foundation's Teacher of the Year Award-- a recognition of which he was extremely proud.In the late 1960s the family relocated to Florida when John accepted a position as Administrative Principal for grades K-12 in Collier County. In the early '70s, he accepted a position as Supervisor and Consultant for Urban Education for the New Jersey State Department of Education, and the family relocated to Trenton, NJ. In 1973 John accepted a position as District Principal of Public Schools in Haverhill, Massachusetts. He and his family were able to move back to their native state of New Hampshire, and purchased what would be their final "family" home in Hampstead. While in Hampstead, John became involved in many civic organizations, including The Lion's Club of Bedford (Vice President & President); The NH Chapter of the American Heart Association (Volunteer); Rockingham County Democratic Committee (Chairman); Greater Salem Mental Health Center (Board of Directors); Dollars for Scholars of Greater Manchester (Board of Directors); The NOA Club (Vice President and Chair of several committees).In the late 70s, John wrote a proposal to open an "alternative" (tech) high school for students in the Haverhill public school system. Once the school opened John served as principal. The idea for "alternative" high schools caught on and many other towns followed suit. In the 1980s John accepted a position as Director of the New Hampshire College (now Southern New Hampshire University) Center for Continuing Education and Academic Coordinator for the NH College School of Business in Manchester. During his tenure at New Hampshire College, Professor Karakostas taught political science, economics, history, sociology, humanities, and laws of government. He was admired greatly by his students, and his reputation as an outstanding teacher was well known. After retiring from NH College, John continued as an adjunct professor there, as well as at various other colleges in the state. Over the years he was also a keynote speaker at several educational conferences and contributed to many books and papers on public education. John's hobbies included reading, gardening, playing pool every Friday at St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Manchester with the friends he grew up with, after which they would enjoy lunch at the Backroom restaurant. He especially enjoyed the annual reunions hosted by Ted and Pat Theodore, during which he, his friends, and their spouses would sing, socialize, eat Greek food and pastries, and share memories of childhood and growing up in Manchester. He deeply enjoyed rooting for and watching his beloved Boston Red Sox. Nothing made him happier then when the Sox FINALLY made it to and WON the 2004 World Series. He was thrilled to see them go on to win three more world championships in 2007, 2013, and 2018!!! (And of course, nothing disappointed him more than when the Sox had a losing season, during which he would yell "choice" words at the TV while watching the games.) In 2010, John and Peggy moved to Riverwalk in Bedford, an over 55 retirement community, where they reconnected with many old friends. While at Riverwalk, John gave several lectures on history, politics, and economics for the other residents. John saw all three of his children graduate from college, receive post graduate degrees, and go on to marry. He is most proud of his grandson, Donald, (son of Ann and her husband, David) with whom he shared a very special relationship. After finishing classes at Manchester Community College, Donald married his high school sweetheart, Renee, who graduated from Southern New Hampshire University and who is also an educator. John thoroughly enjoyed dancing at his grandson's wedding. Over the years Professor John shared his home with several pets, including his beloved cats, Noisey and Charley, with whom he had an extra special relationship. He was a lover of all animals, especially his grand-dogs Zeke and Cisco, who frequently



visited him at Villa Crest.



John is survived by his devoted ife of 65 years, Peggy of Kensington; his three daughters and their husbands - Ann and Dave Taylor of Goffstown, Lynn and Jim Kegley of Hudson, and Lisa Karakostas and Steve Nickologianes of Kensington; his grandson Donald Taylor and his wife Renee of Franklin, several nieces and nephews - including his niece and Godchild Cindy (Oliver) Webb and her husband Jim of Manchester - several great nieces and nephews, and many close friends, including Jim and Judy Demos of Bedford.



He was predeceased by his parents as well as his siblings and their spouses: brother Chris (Hilde) Karas; and sisters Athena, Kiki (Bill) Laird, Stella (Harold) LaRose, Bessie (Ray) Roy, and Anna (Freddy) Oliver. He was also predeceased by his nephews Steven and Michael Oliver, Ronnie Roy, and his niece Judy Roy.



John's family is deeply grateful to the staff of Villa Crest Nursing Home in Manchester, and Home Health & Hospice of Merrimack, who showed Professor John much kindness and compassion while caring for him over the past year. They also wish to thank the caregivers from Visiting Angels in Auburn, who assisted with his care prior to that. Special thanks to John and Peggy's in-home caregivers - Barbara Hamel, Beth Thompson, and Wendy Larsen Vasconcellos.



Visitation will be held on Thursday February 20 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at the McHugh Funeral Home, 283 Hanover Street corner of Beech St. in Manchester. The Trisagion Service will be celebrated at 6 pm. A Funeral Service will be celebrated Friday, February 21 at 10:00 am in the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Pine Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations in Professor John's memory may be made to the , 166 So. River Rd. Suite 210 Bedford, NH 03110 or to the Home Health & Hospice Care, 7 Executive Park Dr. Merrimack, NH 03054. Condolences may be offered at







