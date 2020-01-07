MANCHESTER - John "Cutter" Karavidas, 84, passed away on Dec. 28, 2019.
He served in the U.S. Navy.
In the early 1960s, he worked at Channel 9 and later in the 1970s and 1980s at Boston Channel 7 as a film editor. In his later years, he worked for Elliot Hospital, Manchester Airport and the Currier Museum of Art.
John enjoyed playing tennis, pickle ball, and table tennis, for which he was city champion in the 1960s and held several titles in the senior table tennis tournaments. Had a love for his three dogs: Tiffany, Candy and Kiwi, and three cats: Bridget, Sophia and Coolie.
John was predeceased by his longtime friend, Suzanne Roy in 2010; and his sister, Mary Karavidas in 1990.
Family members include his best friend and daughter, Michele, and her husband, Greg; and two grandsons, Jacob and Spencer.
.
SERVICES: A graveside service is planned for Thursday, Jan. 9, at noon in Pine Grove Cemetery, Manchester.
Durning, Bykowski & Young Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Please visit www.durningbykowskiandyoung.com for online condolences.
Published in Union Leader on Jan. 7, 2020