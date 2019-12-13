Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John L. Buckley Jr.. View Sign Service Information Remick & Gendron Funeral Home 811 Lafayette Road Hampton , NH 03842 (603)-926-6500 Send Flowers Obituary

PORTSMOUTH - At 93 years young, John L. "Jack" Buckley Jr. departed us last week on Dec. 6, 2019, to join his wife of 63 years, Andree Wagner Buckley, in the hereafter.



Family members include six children, Mark, Brian and wife Glenda, Drew and wife Sarah, Andree and partner Tom, Keith and wife Cristin, and Michelle; his four grandchildren, Jonathan, Faith, Michael, and Courtney; his sister, Peggy Ohana; and nieces and nephews around the world.



"I'm an old Marine..." Jack often declared as both a defense or a declaration, and he was. At the age of 15, Jack joined the Merchant Marine during



As a devout Catholic, Jack attended Xavier Jesuit High School in New York and never missed a Sunday Mass. At one point, Jack even considered joining the monastery. When Jack asked his lifelong friend, World War II veteran and



Jack was a tried and true New Yorker, and Irish to the core. His grandparents came to America from County Kerry, Ireland, in the late 1800s. On St. Paddy's Day, he would routinely march his children upstairs if they dared to come down without wearing the green. Like his father before him, Tammany Hall district leader in the New York State Assemblyman, John L. Buckley Sr., Jack studied law. After graduating from Union College, Jack worked at the New York Union News during the day while attending the New York School of Law at night. During his career, Jack led the labor relations department for Wheaton Glass Co. in New Jersey. He then served as Equal Employment Officer for the U.S. Postal Service in Washington, D.C., and in Philadelphia, Pa. Jack held executive postmaster positions in western New York as well as in Manchester and Bedford.



Jack was an avid reader who enjoyed sharing his love of the classics. Among his favorite books he read annually were the Greek classics "The Iliad" and "The Odyssey". For anyone who showed the slightest interest in Homer, Jack handed them one of his well-worn copies as a gift of reading. The Bible was also always close by, and of course, he looked forward to almost completing the New York Times crossword puzzle every Sunday, and sometimes he did. He loved to read and write poetry while listening to classical music, and was a weather fanatic who thought lightning storms were far more interesting to watch than any program you could see on TV. He was a collector of bird books, paintings, quillings, and carved birds of all species and sizes, particularly geese and ducks, and kept a grand collection of hats for all occasions. Jack had a wry sense of humor that we're going to miss; he liked to tell a joke or two to get either a smile or a rise out of you.



Jack retired in Francestown, and later moved to West Newbury, Mass., to be closer to his children when his wife became ill. He spent his last months in Portsmouth, and we thank the staff at the Edgewood Centre for their love and care. He never fully recovered from losing Andree nine months earlier, and we are blessed that he is with her now.



A favorite pastime of Jack's was to listen to his music sitting by his frog pond alongside his son's border terrier, Molly.



SERVICES: On Saturday, Dec. 14, Jack will be laid to rest near a small pond beneath a Japanese maple tree, with his wife Andree close by. Molly is buried there as well.



The brothers of Weston Priory will celebrate Jack's life in a memorial Eucharist at their Priory in Vermont.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Weston Priory.



Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton, is in charge of arrangements.



