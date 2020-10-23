John L. Dunn, Jr., 78, passed peacefully at home with his family by his side on October 18, 2020. Born on February 10th, 1942 in Attleboro, MA, he was the son of John L. Dunn, Sr. and Leah (Brown) Dunn, and the brother of William Dunn of Zephyrhills, FL and Thomas Dunn of North Attleboro, MA.
He grew up in North Attleboro, MA and graduated from Plymouth State College with a Master's Degree in Education. It was here that he met his beloved wife of over 58 years, Marian L. (Robertson) Dunn of Danville, VT.
John and Marian moved to Enfield, NH to start his first teaching job at Enfield Elementary School. He took his next teaching job at Seminary Hill School in Lebanon and eventually taught for 34 years. John's life was one of service to his community in many roles besides teaching; he was also a library trustee for the Enfield Public Library for over 25 years, a part-time police officer for Enfield, Lebanon and Hanover for over 25 years, and a founding member and President of the Enfield FAST Squad as an EMT.
John enjoyed spending time with family, fly fishing, gardening, socializing, and helping his neighbors and many friends. He was known and loved for his sense of humor and loyalty.
John is survived by his dear wife, Marian Dunn, and his sons Michael W. Dunn and his wife Christina of Rochester, NH, and Andrew J. Dunn and his partner Gabriella Sanguedolce of Port Richey, FL. He also has a granddaughter Jennifer Dunn of Rochester, NH and unofficial adopted daughter Wendy McCarthy and her sons Lee, Nathaniel, and Jacob.
John's family would like to thank the Lake Sunapee Region Hospice team, the Lebanon Fire and Ambulance, and the many doctors and staff at DHMC for their professional and compassionate care. We'd also like to thank everyone who shared their life's journey with "Big John", and those who were such an important part of his.
In lieu of flowers, John's family suggests that memorial donations in his name be made to the Enfield FAST Squad at P.O. Box 345, Enfield, NH 03748, the Lebanon Fire Department at 12 S. Park Street, Lebanon, NH 03766 or the organization of your choice.
