John L. Dunn Jr.
1942 - 2020
John L. Dunn, Jr., 78, passed peacefully at home with his family by his side on October 18, 2020. Born on February 10th, 1942 in Attleboro, MA, he was the son of John L. Dunn, Sr. and Leah (Brown) Dunn, and the brother of William Dunn of Zephyrhills, FL and Thomas Dunn of North Attleboro, MA.

He grew up in North Attleboro, MA and graduated from Plymouth State College with a Master's Degree in Education. It was here that he met his beloved wife of over 58 years, Marian L. (Robertson) Dunn of Danville, VT.

John and Marian moved to Enfield, NH to start his first teaching job at Enfield Elementary School. He took his next teaching job at Seminary Hill School in Lebanon and eventually taught for 34 years. John's life was one of service to his community in many roles besides teaching; he was also a library trustee for the Enfield Public Library for over 25 years, a part-time police officer for Enfield, Lebanon and Hanover for over 25 years, and a founding member and President of the Enfield FAST Squad as an EMT.

John enjoyed spending time with family, fly fishing, gardening, socializing, and helping his neighbors and many friends. He was known and loved for his sense of humor and loyalty.

John is survived by his dear wife, Marian Dunn, and his sons Michael W. Dunn and his wife Christina of Rochester, NH, and Andrew J. Dunn and his partner Gabriella Sanguedolce of Port Richey, FL. He also has a granddaughter Jennifer Dunn of Rochester, NH and unofficial adopted daughter Wendy McCarthy and her sons Lee, Nathaniel, and Jacob.

John's family would like to thank the Lake Sunapee Region Hospice team, the Lebanon Fire and Ambulance, and the many doctors and staff at DHMC for their professional and compassionate care. We'd also like to thank everyone who shared their life's journey with "Big John", and those who were such an important part of his.

In lieu of flowers, John's family suggests that memorial donations in his name be made to the Enfield FAST Squad at P.O. Box 345, Enfield, NH 03748, the Lebanon Fire Department at 12 S. Park Street, Lebanon, NH 03766 or the organization of your choice.

To leave a message of condolence, please visit the online guestbook at www.rickerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Union Leader on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ricker Funeral Homes & Crematory - Lebanon
56 School Street
Lebanon, NH 03766
(603) 448-1568
Memories & Condolences

14 entries
October 22, 2020
My sincerest condolences on the passing of a life-long teacher and family friend. Mr. Dunn was such a wonderful man. I will always remember his trips to Emerson Gardens to meander through the greenhouses enjoying the plants and knowing their scientific names. He and dad always had time for a good chat. Later in life, when I would run into him, he always had time to talk and inquire about our lives. He was such a positive influence for me and supported my teaching career! I will miss his infectious laugh. He has left a large hole in the community, but his spirit will continue to live on in the lives of all the students he taught. My thoughts are with you during this difficult time.
Jill Canillas Daley
Friend
October 22, 2020
I am very sorry for the loss of John. He was a great teacher and public servant. It was a privilege to work with John as I began to pursue a teaching career. He was always available to share his knowledge. I visited him many times in my first year of teaching. I will miss seeing him.
Mary Cantlin
Coworker
October 22, 2020
Marian and family, Our deepest condolences to all of you. John was my 6th grade teacher and I will never forget the handwriting lessons we had. John always had high expectations for his students and gave great encouragement. He was a true educator. I always enjoyed our short visits in passing when you lived in Enfield. May the memories you hold provide peace during this sad time.
Jean & Steve Patten
Teacher
October 22, 2020
Mr. Dunn was my 5th grade science teacher back in '85. I still remember my time in his class, and his stern, yet very kind manner. Thoughts and prayers.
Kristin Charette
Student
October 22, 2020
So very sorry for all the families loss. Sympathy to all.
Vicky Sousa
Acquaintance
October 22, 2020
An amazing teacher and one of my life's most unforgettable ... RIP Mr. Dunn ...
Mary Jane Quimby Dobbs
Student
October 22, 2020
Marion and family — We are very sorry to hear of John’s passing. He was a wonderful man and always so very friendly. Keep those memories close.
Dianne & David Nelson
Acquaintance
October 22, 2020
Our deepest sympathy and prayers to his wife and families..I remember John from our Two soms while they were in school. A wonderful teacher and person. May you RIp
October 22, 2020
John was a true educator and I wasn't fortunate to have him as my 6th grade teacher, but I still learned from him. He had a joyous personality and smile that all students at Enfield Village School enjoyed and appreciated. I am so very sorry for his passing. My sincere condolences to his family.
Dolores Crate Struckhoff
Acquaintance
October 22, 2020
Am VERY sorry to hear this!!Only knew john to speak to,and he was at the scene of an accident in Mascoma when another vehicle hit us.But he was always pleasant,and friendly.I am sure he will be missed by many.Consolations to the family.
Frank Sanders Jr
Acquaintance
October 22, 2020
I am sorry for your loss. I had John as a teacher in Enfield. His cheerful and warm personality made him a much beloved teacher.
Genevieve Lemire
October 22, 2020
He was a wonderful teacher for our son. He will be missed.
Karen Boucher
October 22, 2020
So sorry to hear of the passing of just a great person. John was my Son's grade school teacher at Seminary Hill. A great teacher, roll-model, and a great person. He gained the respect of all her knew, which is why I still refer to him as "Mr. Dunn". RIP.
Marcia Ingalls
Teacher
October 22, 2020
Marian and family my sincere sympathies and prayers for you and your family during this difficult time.
Love and prayers to all.

Cindy Bissonnette
Cynthia Bissonnette
Friend
