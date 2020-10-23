My sincerest condolences on the passing of a life-long teacher and family friend. Mr. Dunn was such a wonderful man. I will always remember his trips to Emerson Gardens to meander through the greenhouses enjoying the plants and knowing their scientific names. He and dad always had time for a good chat. Later in life, when I would run into him, he always had time to talk and inquire about our lives. He was such a positive influence for me and supported my teaching career! I will miss his infectious laugh. He has left a large hole in the community, but his spirit will continue to live on in the lives of all the students he taught. My thoughts are with you during this difficult time.

Jill Canillas Daley

Friend