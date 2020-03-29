John L. Grenier (1953 - 2020)
  • "Rest in peace, John - you were a great co-worker at..."
    - Lucille Cote
  • "You were always (Pe)'tit John" to me. We grew up together..."
    - Roger Grenier
  • "May God take care of John from here on. RIP John. I pray..."
    - Doris Brock
John L. Grenier, 67, of Manchester, passed away at the Community Hospice House in Merrimack on March 26, 2020.

He was born in Manchester on Feb. 3, 1953, the son of Roger N. and Yvonne (Camire) Grenier. He had worked as an injection molder for most of his career at Disogrin, Freudenberg and finally at Nu-Cast in Londonderry. John was an avid coin, stamp, rock, and mineral collector. He also enjoyed fishing. He was predeceased by his wife, Joanne (Gilbert) Grenier in 1999.

Family members include his stepdaughter, Donna Marie Segedy; two grandchildren; his brother Roger Grenier and his wife Marie of Manchester, N.J.; two nephews, Mark Grenier and Kenneth Grenier; and four great-nephews also of N.J.; and his lifelong best friend, Dennis Ninteau and his wife Donna of Manchester.

SERVICES: A private graveside service will take place at St. Augustin Cemetery later this spring.

Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Manchester, is in charge of arrangements. To view an online tribute, to send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.
