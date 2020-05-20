MANCHESTER -- John G LaFrance Jr., 61, of Manchester passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 8, 2020. He now continues his Eternal life in Heaven. John was born in Brockton, MA, on January 9, 1959, the son of the late John G LaFrance Sr. and Edith E McKay (Coffey). John was employed as a Union Iron Worker out of Local 7 Boston, MA, from 1978-2006. His last job was erecting the steel of the CMC parking garage. He has a love for sports, his favorite teams the Boston Red Sox, the Boston Celtics, the Boston Bruins and the New England Patriots. He enjoyed watching the games with his children, Jason and Christine, that both shared the same love of sports. In his last nine years of retirement, 2011-2020, he enjoyed spending time with his children and especially his Grandchildren, #1 Grandson Justin, #1 Granddaughter Ashley, and his #2 Granddaughter Peiton. Justin is his only Grandson so he always called him #1 grandson, Ashley, his first-born granddaughter he called #1 Granddaughter, and Peiton "Grampy's baby" he called #2 Granddaughter because she is his second born granddaughter. The numbers were not based on his love for them, they were based on the order of birth. He loved his grandchildren equally and was so proud of them, and the love they shared fills his heart, even now in Heaven. John is survived by his son Jason LaFrance "The Boy", 39, of Manchester, his daughter; Christine LaFrance "Daddy's baby", 37, of Manchester; his loving sister Cindy Gelinas of Michigan; his loving brother Thomas LaFrance of Florida; his #1 Grandson Justin LaFrance, 20, of Manchester; his #1 Granddaughter Ashley Mathieu-LaFrance, 19, of Manchester; and his #2 Granddaughter "Grampy's baby" Peiton LaFrance, 9, of Manchester; and several loving family members and friends. Rest in Peace John and continue to watch over us all from Heaven. Services are being provided by the Cremation Society of NH. A celebration and remembrance of life will be held with family and friends at a later date.



