John LaFrance
1959 - 2020
MANCHESTER -- John G LaFrance Jr., 61, of Manchester passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 8, 2020. He now continues his Eternal life in Heaven. John was born in Brockton, MA, on January 9, 1959, the son of the late John G LaFrance Sr. and Edith E McKay (Coffey). John was employed as a Union Iron Worker out of Local 7 Boston, MA, from 1978-2006. His last job was erecting the steel of the CMC parking garage. He has a love for sports, his favorite teams the Boston Red Sox, the Boston Celtics, the Boston Bruins and the New England Patriots. He enjoyed watching the games with his children, Jason and Christine, that both shared the same love of sports. In his last nine years of retirement, 2011-2020, he enjoyed spending time with his children and especially his Grandchildren, #1 Grandson Justin, #1 Granddaughter Ashley, and his #2 Granddaughter Peiton. Justin is his only Grandson so he always called him #1 grandson, Ashley, his first-born granddaughter he called #1 Granddaughter, and Peiton "Grampy's baby" he called #2 Granddaughter because she is his second born granddaughter. The numbers were not based on his love for them, they were based on the order of birth. He loved his grandchildren equally and was so proud of them, and the love they shared fills his heart, even now in Heaven. John is survived by his son Jason LaFrance "The Boy", 39, of Manchester, his daughter; Christine LaFrance "Daddy's baby", 37, of Manchester; his loving sister Cindy Gelinas of Michigan; his loving brother Thomas LaFrance of Florida; his #1 Grandson Justin LaFrance, 20, of Manchester; his #1 Granddaughter Ashley Mathieu-LaFrance, 19, of Manchester; and his #2 Granddaughter "Grampy's baby" Peiton LaFrance, 9, of Manchester; and several loving family members and friends. Rest in Peace John and continue to watch over us all from Heaven. Services are being provided by the Cremation Society of NH. A celebration and remembrance of life will be held with family and friends at a later date.

Published in Union Leader on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of New Hampshire - Manchester
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-622-1800
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 18, 2020
Grampy, I miss you And we pray for you to watch over us and hold us in your arms. Xoxoxoxox hugs and kisses
Peiton LaFrance
Grandchild
May 18, 2020
Lisa
Acquaintance
May 18, 2020
so sorry Christine about the passing of your dad , I know how much you loved him and watched over him ,he couldnt have had a better daughter,please pass on my condolences to jay ,He can rest now ,God bless you and your family,I will pray for John and all your family !!
Diane
Friend
May 18, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. RIP JOHN I miss you so much ,your jokes .you making me laugh you telling my mom how big of a stud you are ,you a great guy a heart of gold fly high with the angels my friend until we meet again
Janet Stone
Friend
May 18, 2020
I love you Daddy, I miss you so much. Please watch over us from Heaven. Love, your baby girl Christine
Christine LaFrance
Daughter
