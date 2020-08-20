1/1
John Leonard Peterson
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Leonard Peterson, 92, of Woodcrest Village, died on August 17, 2020 after a sudden illness.

Mr. Peterson was born on December 22, 1927 in Elizabeth, NJ, the son of Charles L. and Theresa F. (Otto) Peterson.

Mr. Peterson served in the US Navy during WWII.

Prior to his retirement in March, 1995, Mr. Peterson was a self employed management consultant, serving the printing and publishing industry. During his fulltime business career, where he began as an apprentice printer, then as a journeyman printer and linotype operator, Mr. Peterson was corporate, sales, marketing and field engineering vice president for Compugraphic Corporation of Wilmington, MA and later president of the Mergenthaler Linotype Company of Melville, NY.

He is predeceased by his wife of 61 years, Geraldine Julia (Golomb) Peterson, who died in 2010. The family includes three sons, Professor William P. Peterson of Middlebury, VT, Robert A. Peterson of Surry, NH and Richard C. Peterson of Nantucket, MA; one daughter, Jennifer Peterson of Berea, KY; six grandchildren and one great grandchild.

There will be no calling hours or service.

Chadwick Funeral Service of New London NH is assisting the family with arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chadwick Funeral and Cremation Service - New London
235 Main Street
New London, NH 03257
(603) 526-6442
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
August 20, 2020
Mr.Peterson, Thank you for your service RDM Windham NH
Friend
August 19, 2020
My friend, John
My dear friend, John. You touched my heart in so many ways. Jeff & I will remember you fondly. Rest in Peace.
Erlyan & Jeff Huntington
Friend
August 18, 2020
Prayers and sympathies offered to the family and friends
Larry Owen
Friend
August 18, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person.Will miss him so much
Hugs John
Linda Brenner
Linda Brenner
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved