John Leonard Peterson, 92, of Woodcrest Village, died on August 17, 2020 after a sudden illness.Mr. Peterson was born on December 22, 1927 in Elizabeth, NJ, the son of Charles L. and Theresa F. (Otto) Peterson.Mr. Peterson served in the US Navy during WWII.Prior to his retirement in March, 1995, Mr. Peterson was a self employed management consultant, serving the printing and publishing industry. During his fulltime business career, where he began as an apprentice printer, then as a journeyman printer and linotype operator, Mr. Peterson was corporate, sales, marketing and field engineering vice president for Compugraphic Corporation of Wilmington, MA and later president of the Mergenthaler Linotype Company of Melville, NY.He is predeceased by his wife of 61 years, Geraldine Julia (Golomb) Peterson, who died in 2010. The family includes three sons, Professor William P. Peterson of Middlebury, VT, Robert A. Peterson of Surry, NH and Richard C. Peterson of Nantucket, MA; one daughter, Jennifer Peterson of Berea, KY; six grandchildren and one great grandchild.There will be no calling hours or service.Chadwick Funeral Service of New London NH is assisting the family with arrangements.