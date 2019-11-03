John M. Cassier, 79, died on October 29, 2019 at the Community Hospice House in Merrimack, NH after a lengthy illness. He was born on June 26, 1940 in Laconia, NH, the son of the late Irving and Ora (LaCasse) Cassier.
John grew up in Alton Bay, NH and later moved to Manchester where he graduated from Central High School in 1958. After high school he served in the United States Coast Guard for six years. Formerly a longtime resident of Raymond, NH, he has resided in Auburn, NH for the last 5 years.
He was formerly employed at Harmon Shoe Company and the Seabrook Nuclear Power Plant. For many years he also worked as a self-employed carpenter and owned his own roofing business. John was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan and enjoyed hunting and fishing in his younger years.
He is survived by daughter Lisa M. Cassier of Candia, NH; two sisters, Anne M. Turgeon of Raymond, NH and Mary J. Beland of Fremont, NH; and many nieces and nephews.
Private Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Brewitt Funeral Service, 2 Epping St., Raymond, NH is assisting the family. For more information, please visit www.brewittfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Nov. 3, 2019