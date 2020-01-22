Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John M. Dillon. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - John M. Dillon, 62, of Manchester, died unexpectedly on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Elliot Hospital, Manchester.



He was the cherished husband of Christine M. (Chartier) Dillon with whom he shared 31 years of marriage.



Born in Malden, Mass., on April 4, 1957, he was the son of the late John G. and Margaret B. (Barry) Dillon.



In 1976, he graduated from Peabody Veterans Memorial High School.



He worked many years as a materials manager for Transform Plastics in Danvers, Mass.



John relished the time he spent with family and friends at his camp in Albany and Bailey's Campground in Maine. He also liked motorcycles, working on cars and going to car shows. He especially loved fishing with his wife and son, and loved being with family and friends.



John will be missed by all who knew and loved him.



In addition to his wife, family members include his devoted son, John B. Dillon of Manchester, and his girlfriend, Darby Shaw of Merrimack; two loving sisters, Adriane Dillon-Talbot and her husband Steven of West Peabody, Mass., and Darlene Hero and her husband Carl of Middleton, Mass.; a brother-in-law, Paul Chartier and his wife Karen of Newbury, Mass.; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Carl and Jeanne Chartier of Manchester.



.



SERVICES: A memorial gathering is planned for Saturday, Jan. 25, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the Cremation Society of New Hampshire, 243 Hanover St., Manchester, and will conclude with a memorial service at 5:30 p.m. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend. Interment will be private.



To view an online tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit

MANCHESTER - John M. Dillon, 62, of Manchester, died unexpectedly on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Elliot Hospital, Manchester.He was the cherished husband of Christine M. (Chartier) Dillon with whom he shared 31 years of marriage.Born in Malden, Mass., on April 4, 1957, he was the son of the late John G. and Margaret B. (Barry) Dillon.In 1976, he graduated from Peabody Veterans Memorial High School.He worked many years as a materials manager for Transform Plastics in Danvers, Mass.John relished the time he spent with family and friends at his camp in Albany and Bailey's Campground in Maine. He also liked motorcycles, working on cars and going to car shows. He especially loved fishing with his wife and son, and loved being with family and friends.John will be missed by all who knew and loved him.In addition to his wife, family members include his devoted son, John B. Dillon of Manchester, and his girlfriend, Darby Shaw of Merrimack; two loving sisters, Adriane Dillon-Talbot and her husband Steven of West Peabody, Mass., and Darlene Hero and her husband Carl of Middleton, Mass.; a brother-in-law, Paul Chartier and his wife Karen of Newbury, Mass.; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Carl and Jeanne Chartier of Manchester.SERVICES: A memorial gathering is planned for Saturday, Jan. 25, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the Cremation Society of New Hampshire, 243 Hanover St., Manchester, and will conclude with a memorial service at 5:30 p.m. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend. Interment will be private.To view an online tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com Published in Union Leader on Jan. 22, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close