MANCHESTER - John M. Dillon, 62, of Manchester, died unexpectedly on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Elliot Hospital, Manchester.
He was the cherished husband of Christine M. (Chartier) Dillon with whom he shared 31 years of marriage.
Born in Malden, Mass., on April 4, 1957, he was the son of the late John G. and Margaret B. (Barry) Dillon.
In 1976, he graduated from Peabody Veterans Memorial High School.
He worked many years as a materials manager for Transform Plastics in Danvers, Mass.
John relished the time he spent with family and friends at his camp in Albany and Bailey's Campground in Maine. He also liked motorcycles, working on cars and going to car shows. He especially loved fishing with his wife and son, and loved being with family and friends.
John will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his wife, family members include his devoted son, John B. Dillon of Manchester, and his girlfriend, Darby Shaw of Merrimack; two loving sisters, Adriane Dillon-Talbot and her husband Steven of West Peabody, Mass., and Darlene Hero and her husband Carl of Middleton, Mass.; a brother-in-law, Paul Chartier and his wife Karen of Newbury, Mass.; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Carl and Jeanne Chartier of Manchester.
SERVICES: A memorial gathering is planned for Saturday, Jan. 25, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the Cremation Society of New Hampshire, 243 Hanover St., Manchester, and will conclude with a memorial service at 5:30 p.m. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend. Interment will be private.
To view an online tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com.
Published in Union Leader on Jan. 22, 2020