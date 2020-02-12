NEWPORT - John M. Dionne, 77, died Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in New London Hospital.
Born in New York, N.Y., on Feb. 28, 1942, he was the son of Thomas F. and Anna (Rice) Dionne.
He earned a bachelor's degree in fire science from John Jay College and a master's degree in public administration from the University of Vermont.
John served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps.
He lived in Orange County, N.Y., and was a New York City firefighter for 20 years, retiring as a captain in 1981. He also lived in Burlington, Vt., where he had been fire chief and Concord also serving as chief of the Concord Fire Department for 13 years before retiring in 2002. John moved to Newport in 2005.
Family members include his wife of 53 years, Mary E. (McCausland) Dionne of Newport; four children, Kathleen (George) Trieb of Colchester, Vt., Mary (Raymond) Chapman of Gardner, Mass., Jean (Michael) Cooper of Boston, Mass., and Colleen Dionne of New Orleans, La.; and five grandchildren, Ashley, Hannah, Connor, Catherine and Raymond.
.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday, Feb. 14, from 2 to 4 p.m. in Chadwick Funeral Home, 235 Main St., New London.
A Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 11 a.m. from Our Lady of Fatima Church, 724 Main St., New London.
Burial will be in New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lake Sunapee Region VNA & Hospice, P.O. Box 2209, New London, N.H. 03257 or lakesunapeevna.org/giving/donate.
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 12, 2020