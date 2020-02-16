John M. Donelson, 84, of Auburn, NH, died February 13, 2020.
Born in Portsmouth, NH on October 29, 1935, he was the son of Harry Donelson and Evelyn (Holmes) (Donelson) Williams. He was raised in Portsmouth and resided in Auburn most of his life.
John attended Portsmouth schools and earned a bachelor's degree from the University of New Hampshire.
During the Korean War, he served with the United States Army.
Until his retirement, his was employed with the Social Security Administration for many years.
A renaissance man, John enjoyed painting, music, and playing guitar. His family and friends will remember him for his humor and wit. He was a loving father, wonderful husband, and an extraordinary one-of-a-kind friend. John will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing this remarkable man. He was fond of animals, especially his cat.
Family members include his beloved wife of fifty years, Bernardine "Bunny" (Burke) Donelson; and a daughter, Maria Tetley of Columbus, NC.
Services: Following cremation, calling hours are Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 4 to 6 PM at the Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH.
A memorial service will follow at 6 PM in the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to: https://everloved.com/life-of/john-donelson/ or https://www.facebook.com/1233861690/posts/10216734148246102/ .
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 16, 2020