John Maher Fleming, 80, of Manchester, died August 24, 2020 after a period of declining health.
Born in Manchester on November 10, 1939, he was the son of James and Agnes (Maher) Fleming. He graduated St. Anne Grammar school in 1953 and St. John's Preparatory School in 1957. He earned his bachelor's degree from St. Anselm College in 1961.
Prior to retiring as a major, he served in the US Marines in active duty for 12 years including 2 tours in Vietnam, along with an additional 8 years in the Reserves. He retired in June 1996 from the US Navy Transportation Department after employment for 20 years.
John will be remembered as a loving and caring man who always recognized and appreciated the kindness of others. His wife, Joan (Vodoklys) Fleming predeceased him in 2013.
Family members include his sister-in-laws, Ginny and Paul O'Brien of Amesbury, MA, Kathy and Sandi Goretti of West Boylston, MA including several nephews and nieces and his friends, Andy and Sue Dery of Manchester.
There are no public calling hours. A graveside committal service will be held on Monday, August 31st at 11:30 am in St. Joseph Cemetery, 448 Donald St, Bedford, NH.
Donations may be made in his memory to the charity of one's choice
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting with arrangements.
