SANDOWN - John M. Wilbur Sr., 91, of Sandown, died Sunday, June 9, 2019, in Catholic Medical Center, Manchester.
Born in Roxbury, Mass., on Nov. 25, 1927, he was the son of the late Hiram and Rachael (MacLeod) Wilbur. He was a resident of Sandown since 2006, formerly living in Newton, Georgia, and Byfield, Mass.
John always wanted to serve others, in his boyhood and in his youth. During the Depression he quit school to help his mother and family make ends meet. He was a member of the Salvation Army, and then joined the U.S. Marine Corps, where he served for 20 years.
Before marrying his wife Katherine, he joined the Church of Christ in Franklin County, Ky. After retiring from the U.S. Marine Corps, he was a fisherman with his brother-in-law, and then was employed by General Electric in Lynn, Mass.
John loved being around the house and was an avid gardener.
Family members include his son, John M. Wilbur Jr. and his wife Marie of Shippensburg, Pa.; his daughter, Dianne Cascadden and her husband Creg of Derry; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson; two sisters, Betty Taylor of Tamarac, Fla., and Audrey Wilbur of Rehoboth, Mass.
He was predeceased by his wife, Katherine (Strickler) Wilbur in 2013; and his sister, Phyllis Wilbur.
SERVICES: A calling hour is Wednesday, June 12, from 9 to 10 a.m. in Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch St., Derry. A funeral service takes place at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, 185 Lake St., Peabody, Mass.
Published in Union Leader on June 11, 2019