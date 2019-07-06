Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

John M. Willis, 52, of Manchester NH passed away unexpectedly at his home on July 1st, 2019. He was born on March 31st, 1967 in Boston Massachusetts to Madeline (Francis) and Carl D. Willis. He graduated from Boston Latin School, and moved on to Norwich University where he received his degree in Criminal Justice in 1992.



John was an avid reader and collector of books, especially comics. He was also a lover of movies (especially sci-fi) and an active member of the Church of Christ. In his free time, he liked to exercise and socialize with his friends. He also happened to be a cigar aficionado.



In life, he worked as a substance abuse counselor at Baymark Health Services. He previously worked as a Park Ranger in the Boston Common.



He is survived by his mother, Madeline (Francis) Willis of Manchester, NH, His sisters, Carla Kelton and her husband James of Norwood MA, and Regina Willis, of El Paso, TX; his brothers, David Willis and his wife Aliz of Everett MA, Carl Willis Jr. of Dorchester MA, and Steve Willis and his wife Zoe of Bow NH, and his two nieces Alina and Samara, also of Bow. Also many extended family and friends.



He was preceded in death by his father, Carl Willis.



SERVICES: Calling hours are 5 to 7 pm on Sunday at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North St., Manchester. A Funeral Service will take place at 11 am on Monday in the chapel at Lambert Funeral Home. A private burial in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Mattapan, MA will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Epilepsy Foundation of New England, 335 Main St., Ste. 8, Wilmington, MA 01887. To leave a message of condolence, please go to







