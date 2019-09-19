Guest Book View Sign Service Information DOUGLAS & JOHNSON FUNERAL HOME, INC - Salem 214 MAIN STREET Salem , NH 03079 (603)-898-8848 Graveside service 11:00 AM Elmwood Cemetery 130 North Lowell St. Methuen , MA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SALEM - John Calvin "Jack" Marden, 82, passed away Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Mass. General Hospital after a brief illness.



Born and educated in Quincy, Mass., he was the youngest child of Florence (Illingworth) and Arthur Marden.



Jack was in charge of maintenance in the family-operated real estate rental business.



He was a member and former chairman of the board of trustees of Pleasant Street United Methodist Church and he sang in the choir for many years. He was also a member of the board of directors of the Millville Lake Protective Association.



Jack enjoyed playing the organ, building and repairing clocks, building furniture and he made more than 3,000 biplanes that he sold worldwide.



As a Freemason, he was a member of several Masonic lodges including Spicket Lodge #85 in Salem for 57 years and served as the organist; secretary and Worshipful Master, Anniversary Lodge of Research #175; a member, line officer and commander-in-chief of the New Hampshire Consistory; an honorary charter member of the Pulpit Rock Lodge #103 and the Washington Lodge #61 and a former member of several other Lodges. Jack was appointed District Deputy Grand Lecturer, District Deputy Grand Master and Junior Grand Deacon in District #2.



In addition, Jack served as chairman of the education committee, clerk of the board of trustees of the Masonic Home; a former chairman of the William Pitt Tavern Lease, Fraternal Correspondence, Jurisprudence, Lodge By-laws, Lodge Finances and Necrology.



As Grand Master of New Hampshire, he was responsible for the fund drive that raised $500,000 for the restoration of the William Pitt Tavern at Strawbery Banke in Portsmouth, which was the birthplace of the Grand Lodge of New Hampshire in 1789. He was elected to Grand Secretary of the Grand Lodge of New Hampshire and served for 20 years. Jack received the DeMolay Legion of Honor, the National Exchange Club's Book of Golden Deeds, the Maj. Gen. John Sullivan award, the Jeremy Ladd Cross Medal and the Christopher Champlin Medal to Most Worshipful Past Grand Master/Grand Secretary of the Grand Lodge of New Hampshire.



Family members include his beloved wife of 64 years, Ruth (Dickey) Marden of Salem; his two children, daughter Debra, wife of Timothy Spindler, and son, Dwight and his wife Cheryl Marden of Salem; his five grandchildren, Stephanie, Sean, Shayne, Casey and Timothy; four great-grandsons, Parker, Joseph, Brady and Weston;, and nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased by his siblings, Edward Marden and Betty Olivier.



.



SERVICES: A graveside service is planned for Thursday, Sept. 19, at 11 a.m. in Elmwood Cemetery, 130 N. Lowell St., Methuen, Mass.



Because of family allergies, no flowers will be accepted.



Memorial donations may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.



To send a message of condolence to the family, please view the obituary at

