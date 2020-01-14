Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Merritt Sargent. View Sign Service Information Peabody Funeral Home 15 Birch Street Derry , NH 03038 (603)-432-2801 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM St. Paul's United Methodist Church Smyth Rd Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

John Merritt "Jack" Sargent passed away peacefully on January 9, 2020, at the age of 89. He was born June 25, 1930 in Rutland, Vermont, the first of seven children of Fletcher Merritt and Grace (Briggs) Sargent. Jack grew up in Rutland and Chittenden Vermont, graduating from the Barstow Memorial School in Chittenden and later from the University of Vermont in 1952 with a BA degree in History.



On October 25, 1953, Jack married Miriam Ann Sunderland of St Albans, Vermont and in 1966 they moved to Manchester, NH, where they raised their family. Before his death, Jack and Miriam were blessed to celebrate their 66th wedding anniversary in 2019.



After college, Mr. Sargent served in the US Army as a 1st LT in the Medical Service Corps in the U.S.A. and then stationed in Germany until 1955. After the Army, Mr. Sargent's career was spent as a federal employee with the Social Security Administration in VT, MA, ME and NH. He retired in 1985, at that time, the Area Director of Northern New England for Social Security and received the Commissioner's Citation, an honorary award.



Jack is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Miriam Sunderland Sargent of Manchester NH, and their three children, six grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. Jack stayed close to his extended family throughout his life, returning often to Vermont for family gatherings, picnics, reunions and hunting season. Family and Friends recall stories of Jack that reflect a life of dignity, integrity, hard work, and dedication.



In lieu of calling hours, a Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul's United Methodist Church on Smyth Rd in Manchester, NH. Private family burial will take place in Vermont at a later date.



Contributions in the memory of John "Jack" Sargent may be made to the Vermont Youth Conservation Corps, via their website



The Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch Street, Derry is assisting the family with arrangements. For a complete obituary or more information, please visit





John Merritt "Jack" Sargent passed away peacefully on January 9, 2020, at the age of 89. He was born June 25, 1930 in Rutland, Vermont, the first of seven children of Fletcher Merritt and Grace (Briggs) Sargent. Jack grew up in Rutland and Chittenden Vermont, graduating from the Barstow Memorial School in Chittenden and later from the University of Vermont in 1952 with a BA degree in History.On October 25, 1953, Jack married Miriam Ann Sunderland of St Albans, Vermont and in 1966 they moved to Manchester, NH, where they raised their family. Before his death, Jack and Miriam were blessed to celebrate their 66th wedding anniversary in 2019.After college, Mr. Sargent served in the US Army as a 1st LT in the Medical Service Corps in the U.S.A. and then stationed in Germany until 1955. After the Army, Mr. Sargent's career was spent as a federal employee with the Social Security Administration in VT, MA, ME and NH. He retired in 1985, at that time, the Area Director of Northern New England for Social Security and received the Commissioner's Citation, an honorary award.Jack is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Miriam Sunderland Sargent of Manchester NH, and their three children, six grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. Jack stayed close to his extended family throughout his life, returning often to Vermont for family gatherings, picnics, reunions and hunting season. Family and Friends recall stories of Jack that reflect a life of dignity, integrity, hard work, and dedication.In lieu of calling hours, a Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul's United Methodist Church on Smyth Rd in Manchester, NH. Private family burial will take place in Vermont at a later date.Contributions in the memory of John "Jack" Sargent may be made to the Vermont Youth Conservation Corps, via their website https://www.vycc.org/support-us/ or his family invite you to make a contribution to a charity or non-profit that has touched you or the lives of your family.The Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch Street, Derry is assisting the family with arrangements. For a complete obituary or more information, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com Published in Union Leader on Jan. 15, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close