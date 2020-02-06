Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Merritt "Jack" Sargent. View Sign Service Information Peabody Funeral Home 15 Birch Street Derry , NH 03038 (603)-432-2801 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM St. Paul's United Methodist Church Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - John Merritt "Jack" Sargent passed away peacefully on Jan. 9, 2020, at the age of 89.



He was born June 25, 1930, in Rutland, Vt., the first of seven children of Fletcher Merritt and Grace (Briggs) Sargent. Jack grew up in Rutland and Chittenden, Vt., graduating from the Barstow Memorial School in Chittenden and later from the University of Vermont in 1952 with a BA degree in history.



On Oct. 25, 1953, Jack married Miriam Ann Sunderland of St. Albans, Vt., and in 1966 they moved to Manchester, where they raised their family. Before his death, Jack and Miriam were blessed to celebrate their 66th wedding anniversary in 2019.



After college, he served in the U.S. Army as a first lieutenant in the Medical Service Corps in the States and then stationed in Germany until 1955. After the U.S. Army, his career was spent as a federal employee with the Social Security Administration in Vermont, Massachusetts, Maine and New Hampshire. He retired in 1985, at that time the area director of Northern New England for Social Security, and received the Commissioner's Citation, an honorary award.



Jack is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Miriam Sunderland Sargent of Manchester, their three children, six grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Jack stayed close to his extended family throughout his life, returning often to Vermont for family gatherings, picnics, reunions and hunting season. Family and Friends recall stories of Jack that reflect a life of dignity, integrity, hard work and dedication.



SERVICES: In lieu of calling hours, a Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 11 a.m. in St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Smyth Road, Manchester. Private family burial will take place in Vermont at a later date.



Contributions in the memory of John "Jack" Sargent may be made to the Vermont Youth Conservation Corps, via its website at



Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch St., Derry, is assisting the family with arrangements. To send a condolence, please visit





