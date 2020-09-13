John (Jack) Mitroff, 74, died suddenly at home in New Boston from a heart attack on August 19, 2020. Special thanks to the New Boston Rescue team for their tireless efforts and especially to my special angel that day, Meg Hoppert.
Jack was born in New York City on February 19, 1946, moving as an infant to Springfield, Vt. with his parents Albert and Gertrude (Hemphill) Mitroff where they managed the Adnabrown Hotel. In 1961, the family purchased the Brandon Inn in Brandon, Vt. and Jack, his brother Bill and sister Ann-Marie were an intregal part of this family business.
He grew up skiing and sailing and was extremely active in the Boy Scouts. Jack graduated from Otter Valley Union High School where he was active in both band and chorus. His deep passion for music, inherited from his father, was passed on to his own sons, Scott, Andrew and Jeff. He studied engineering at Castleton University and the University of Vermont.
In 1992, Jack married Brandy Adams in New Boston and the two lived a full life on her small farm. He quickly became comfortable around horses and loved the donkeys. He adored dogs and cats, especially his driving companion Sheba and the "talking" cat Tigger.
Jack also became the beloved step-dad to Brandy's daughter Rebecca VandenBerg and was thrilled to proudly walk her down the aisle last summer at her wedding to Shaun Lessard. Their daughter Dani was Jack's biggest delight over the past three years. Shaun also brought his daughter Taelyr into our wonderfully extended family.
Jack started his career in hospital administration, overseeing design and construction projects at North Shore and Union hospitals in Mass. and Cheshire and So. NH Medical in New Hampshire. He was part of a team that installed Emergency Medical Systems on towers in Mass. and across southern N.H. In the late '90s, these "tower cowboys" went at it again installing upgrades.
In the late '80s, Jack joined System Development Company in Manchester, which designed computer software innovations for hospitals across the U.S. and later for casinos worldwide. He served as a senior troubleshooter and project director, becoming entrenched as a mentor and go-to guy for staff. He consistently received letters of praise and thanks from their customers for his outstanding work with their technical problems.
Starting in 1992, Jack was also publisher of his and Brandy's horseracing magazine Racing Northeast as well as the beloved New Boston Bulletin. He served on New Boston's cable and telephone committees and on the 4th of July Committee.
To family and friends, he was truly the "Jack of all trades," doing everything from electrical, plumbing, mechanics and carpentry to being the family IT guy.
Jack's love of family was deep, gentle and abiding. While he could be strongly opiniated, he was also loved as a quiet arbitrator, loyal supporter and loving man with a soft voice. He was admired by friends and family as smart, talented and "one of the good guys."
With Jack's passing, we each remember the special gift we have been given. He is still with us as long as our hearts stay open.
He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Brandy Mitroff, of New Boston; his three sons Scott Mitroff and wife, Glenda, of Randolph, Vt,, Andrew Mitroff and his wife, Michelle, of Hanover, Pa., and Jeff Mitroff and his wife, Jennifer, of Rocksprings, Tx.; his step-daughter Rebecca (VandenBerg) Lessard and her husband, Shaun, of Merrimack, N.H.; a brother Bill Mitroff of Springfield, Vt.; a sister Ann-Marie Groner and her husband, Norman of Calif.; 13 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; and one niece.
A family Celebration of Life will be held. Donations in Jack's memory may be made to the New Boston Fire Assn. (Building Fund in memo), PO Bos 250, New Boston 03070.
