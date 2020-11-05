John Mullen, 70, of Manchester, NH died November 3, 2020, after a brief illness.
Born in Manchester, NH on January 27, 1950, he was the son of Edwin and Helen (Murphy) Mullen. He was a lifelong resident of the Queen City.
John graduated from Central High School, Class of 1968, and attended Keene State College.
Until his retirement, he was a power follow through inspector with Verizon, for thirty-one years. Later, he was employed with Hertz.
An avid outdoorsman, John enjoyed fishing and boating. He loved playing golf. John was humble and gentle by nature. He gave himself wholeheartedly to his wife, children, and grandchildren. His family was a source of great joy to him and he was especially fond of his three grandchildren. John will be deeply missed and his memory held dear.
Family members include his beloved wife, Laurette "Fudgie" (McShea) Mullen; three daughters, Kimberly Burleigh of MA, Kelly Chaposky and her husband, George, of OH, and Christine Diers and her husband, Aaron, of Manchester; a son, Keith Macrenaris and his wife, Christiane Kearney, of Chicago, IL; three grandchildren; a sister, Barbara Gaudreault and her husband, Armand, of Manchester; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Mary Duval.
Services: There are no services.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
, www.cancer.org
.
The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH is in charge of the arrangements.
For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com
.