John Nicholas Weekes, AKA "Mr. Baseball", 78, of Manchester, died March 21, 2019 at his residence after a period of declining health.



Born in Vence, France on May 20, 1940, he was the son of Charles A. and Olga (Priestly) Weekes. He grew up on the East Coast and graduated from Bar Harbor High School in 1958. He then moved to Los Angeles, CA, became a member of the Culver City Lions, was an avid bowler and lived there for 32 years before returning to Twin Mountain, NH where he bartended in the Cave at the Mt. Washington Hotel for 18 years.



Most recently, he had been employed as a bartender by the North End Bistro in Manchester, NH.



John was a cat lover and had many pastimes including repairing watches and clocks, crossword puzzles and always telling a good joke. However, his passion was the game of baseball and his beloved New York Yankees. He referred to himself as the most knowledgeable baseball fan and could recite every year's winners of the World Series, thus earning the title of "Mr. Baseball". He loved studying baseball statistics and had his own "Mr. Baseball" show on Manchester Public Television.



Above all else, he will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, and brother who cherished time spent with family and friends.



Family members include his wife of 30 years, Sylvia (Eason) Weekes of Manchester; his children, Suzanne Weekes, John Weekes, Harold Weekes, Carlene Card and husband Sean, Nicholas Weekes and Michael Weekes; siblings, Frederic Weekes, Barry Weekes, Bradford Weekes, and Olivia Greene; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. John was predeceased by brothers, Alexander Weekes, Henry Weekes, and a sister, Alexandra Boone.



A celebration of John's life will take place at Billy's Sports Bar, 34 Tarrytown Road, Manchester, on Sunday, April 14th from 4 to 8 pm.



Donations may be made in his memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, is assisting with arrangements.



