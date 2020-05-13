John "Jack" O'Connor, 84, died on May 9, 2020, after a brief illness at his home in Hampstead, NH.
Jack was born to John and Katherine (nee Sheehan) on September 19, 1935 in Fitchburg, MA. He was predeceased by his only daughter Kathleen Shutt as well as his sisters Betty, Mary Jean and Katherine.
He is lovingly survived by his wife of 58 years Eileen (nee O'Sullivan). He is also survived by his four sons and their wives, Sean and Tammy (Scituate, MA) and their children Margaret, Jack, Finbar and Maeve; Patrick and Colleen (Hopkinton, MA) and their children Keira, Bridget, Quinn and Mairin; Michael and Mollie (No. Andover, MA) and their children Madelyn and Brendan; and Brendan and Marlene (Manhattan Beach, CA) and their children Emily, Emmet and Desmond.
He was raised in Fitchburg, MA and graduated from St. Bernard's High School (1953) where he was the Vice President of the Senior Class and was the recipient of the prestigious "All-Bernardian Award". He later attended St. Anselm College in Manchester, NH (1957) where he met many of his most treasured and livelong friends.
Upon graduation from St. Anselm, Jack embarked on a teaching and coaching career starting at St. Patrick's High School in Berlin, NH and at New Boston (NH) High School. He then became a Founding member of the faculty at St. Thomas Aquinas in Dover, NH where he served as Athletic Director and Head Coach of the boys basketball, golf & track teams. During this time, he served as the President of the New Hampshire Basketball Coaches Association.
In 1964, Jack became co-owner of Bedford Golfland and The Lamplighter Restaurant & Pub in Bedford, NH. The Lamplighter became synonymous with Irish music in NH and throughout the 1970's, The Lamplighter was the place to go for live Irish entertainment and legendary St. Patrick's Day celebrations. Jack was co-owner of The Lamplighter until 1980.
In 1981, he moved his family north to Gilford, NH where he owned and operated Pizza-By-Paras family restaurant in Laconia. He later became a NH State employee when he joined the NH Bureau of Emergency Communications in 1995. He enjoyed traveling throughout the state educating small towns, schools and local organizations about the use of the 911 Emergency communication system.
Later in life, Jack was a member of the Board of Directors at The Pine Haven School in Allenstown, NH. He was also honored as Grand Marshal of the 2015 St. Patrick's Day Parade in Manchester, NH and as recipient of the Parent's Award for St. Anselm College Alumni Association.
Most recently, Jack relished spending time with his grandchildren - attending their sports games and birthdays but mostly taking them out to have ice cream for lunch.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the O'Connor family will hold a private ceremony this week but endeavor to have a memorial mass and proper celebration for Jack in the near future. Arrangements are under the direction of Brookside Chapel & Funeral Home, 116 Main St., Plaistow, NH.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Jack's name to Saint Anselm College, 100 Saint Anselm Drive #1738, Manchester, NH 03102-1310. During this difficult time, please take a moment to share your support with the family with a message of condolence by visiting our website at www.brooksidechapelfh.com.
Published in Union Leader on May 13, 2020.