Service Information

Goodwin Funeral Home
607 Chestnut Street
Manchester , NH 03104
(603)-625-5703

Calling hours
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Goodwin Funeral Home & Cremation Services
607 Chestnut St
Manchester , NH

Memorial service
10:00 AM
Goodwin Funeral Home
607 Chestnut St
Manchester , NH

MANCHESTER - John O'Keefe, 74, passed away on Jan. 11, 2020, in Manchester with his loving family by his side.



Born in Wayland, Mass., on Oct. 27, 1945, he was the son of Thomas and Madeline O'Keefe.



In 1964, he graduated from Wayland High School. He then continued his education at Nathaniel Hawthorne College, graduating with a bachelor's degree in English.



Shortly after graduating, John opened his first pub in Claremont. From there he went on to own and operate more than 30 successful establishments in southern New Hampshire. His popular bars became staples in the Manchester area for more than four decades. He not only took great pride in his business but truly relished the many great friends he made throughout the years.



An avid sailor, John was most happy behind the helm of his boat on the open sea. Over the years he had the pleasure of sailing the beautiful coast of Maine and the islands of the Caribbean, as well as making an epic transatlantic voyage, sailing his boat to Ireland and back.



Family members include his loving wife, Jill; his children, Jennifer and Jonathan; his sister, Cathy and husband Larry Scott; his grandchildren, Joslyn and Liam; and many dear friends.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday, Jan. 17, from 3 to 7 p.m. in Goodwin Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 607 Chestnut St., Manchester.



A memorial service is planned for Saturday, Jan. 18, at 10 a.m in the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Manchester Animal Shelter, 490 Dunbarton Road Manchester, N.H. 03102.



