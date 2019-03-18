Obituary Guest Book View Sign

ANDOVER, Mass. - John P. Amboian of Andover, Mass., passed away peacefully in the comfort of the High Pointe House on March 16, 2019, at the age of 87.



The beloved husband of Patricia (McLarnon) Amboian for 60 years, John was the devoted son of immigrant parents, the late Asadour and Tourvanda (Juknavorian) Amboian. In addition, he was the treasured father of Michael E. Amboian and his wife Patricia (Rook) of Methuen, Mass.; John P. Amboian Jr. and his wife Ann (Lee) of Winnetka, Ill.; and Leslie Amboian and fiance John Royce of Manchester, N.H. He was the cherished grandfather (Papa) of Michael Jr., Megan, Andrew, Madison, and Alexander Amboian; Mitchell, and Lucas Takessian; brother of Rose Amboian and Sandra (Amboian) Boroyan of Chelmsford, Mass.; and beloved uncle of many nieces and nephews.



John was born in July of 1931 in Lowell, Mass. John was a Magna Cum Laude graduate of Northeastern University, earning a B.S. degree in Business. John was a former member of the Directors of the National Council of Northeastern University, and a member of the Sigma Epsilon Rho Honor Fraternity of the university.



He served in the U.S.



John was a retired Senior Vice President of Administration of the former Arkwright Mutual Insurance Company, which merged into the FM Global Insurance Company. He retired in 1992 after 32 years of service.



He was a former President of the Boston Chapter of the Budget Executives Institute, and a member of the National Financial Executives Institute. John served as a member of the Board of Directors of the Waltham Chamber of Commerce, and Chairman of the Finance Committee of the town of Dracut, Mass.



John was an active member of several fraternal organizations, some of which included: Pentucket Masonic Lodge, in Lowell, Mass.; a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Freemason; Aleppo Shriner; Armenian Knights of Vartan; Armenian-American Veterans of Lowell; and the Armenian Genocide Commemorative Committee of the Merrimack Valley in Massachusetts.



John was a lifelong active member of Saints Vartanantz Armenian Apostolic Church, of Chelmsford, Mass. He served in several significant leadership positions in his parish, along with leadership roles in the New England Region, and with the Eastern Diocese of the Armenian Church of America. John served as a Diocesan Delegate for 32 years; chair of the 1995 Diocesan Assembly Host Committee; and chaired on a myriad of other committees. In 1996, John chaired the Pontifical Visitation Committee to the New England Region, upon the visit of His Holiness Karekin I, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of all Armenians of blessed memory.



John's willingness to give generously of his time and talents found him elected to the Diocesan Council and as a member of the Diocesan Board of Trustees of the Eastern Diocese of the Armenian Church of America. John has served as a member of the St. Nersess Armenian Seminary Board of Directors, and has also been a recipient of the prestigious St. Nersess Shnorhali Medal from the Holy See in Armenia.



In 2007, John was honored by the diocese by being selected as the "Armenian of the Year".



He was part of the delegation that represented our diocese at the 1995 and 1999 National Ecclesiastical Assemblies, convened in Holy Etchmiadzin in the Republic of Armenia. The purpose was to participate in the 1995 election of His Holiness Karekin I, Catholicos of all Armenians of blessed memory; and in the 1999 election of His Holiness Karekin II, Catholicos of all Armenians.





ANDOVER, Mass. - John P. Amboian of Andover, Mass., passed away peacefully in the comfort of the High Pointe House on March 16, 2019, at the age of 87.The beloved husband of Patricia (McLarnon) Amboian for 60 years, John was the devoted son of immigrant parents, the late Asadour and Tourvanda (Juknavorian) Amboian. In addition, he was the treasured father of Michael E. Amboian and his wife Patricia (Rook) of Methuen, Mass.; John P. Amboian Jr. and his wife Ann (Lee) of Winnetka, Ill.; and Leslie Amboian and fiance John Royce of Manchester, N.H. He was the cherished grandfather (Papa) of Michael Jr., Megan, Andrew, Madison, and Alexander Amboian; Mitchell, and Lucas Takessian; brother of Rose Amboian and Sandra (Amboian) Boroyan of Chelmsford, Mass.; and beloved uncle of many nieces and nephews.John was born in July of 1931 in Lowell, Mass. John was a Magna Cum Laude graduate of Northeastern University, earning a B.S. degree in Business. John was a former member of the Directors of the National Council of Northeastern University, and a member of the Sigma Epsilon Rho Honor Fraternity of the university.He served in the U.S. Army as a staff sergeant in the Korean War , earning several medals and decorations.John was a retired Senior Vice President of Administration of the former Arkwright Mutual Insurance Company, which merged into the FM Global Insurance Company. He retired in 1992 after 32 years of service.He was a former President of the Boston Chapter of the Budget Executives Institute, and a member of the National Financial Executives Institute. John served as a member of the Board of Directors of the Waltham Chamber of Commerce, and Chairman of the Finance Committee of the town of Dracut, Mass.John was an active member of several fraternal organizations, some of which included: Pentucket Masonic Lodge, in Lowell, Mass.; a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Freemason; Aleppo Shriner; Armenian Knights of Vartan; Armenian-American Veterans of Lowell; and the Armenian Genocide Commemorative Committee of the Merrimack Valley in Massachusetts.John was a lifelong active member of Saints Vartanantz Armenian Apostolic Church, of Chelmsford, Mass. He served in several significant leadership positions in his parish, along with leadership roles in the New England Region, and with the Eastern Diocese of the Armenian Church of America. John served as a Diocesan Delegate for 32 years; chair of the 1995 Diocesan Assembly Host Committee; and chaired on a myriad of other committees. In 1996, John chaired the Pontifical Visitation Committee to the New England Region, upon the visit of His Holiness Karekin I, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of all Armenians of blessed memory.John's willingness to give generously of his time and talents found him elected to the Diocesan Council and as a member of the Diocesan Board of Trustees of the Eastern Diocese of the Armenian Church of America. John has served as a member of the St. Nersess Armenian Seminary Board of Directors, and has also been a recipient of the prestigious St. Nersess Shnorhali Medal from the Holy See in Armenia.In 2007, John was honored by the diocese by being selected as the "Armenian of the Year".He was part of the delegation that represented our diocese at the 1995 and 1999 National Ecclesiastical Assemblies, convened in Holy Etchmiadzin in the Republic of Armenia. The purpose was to participate in the 1995 election of His Holiness Karekin I, Catholicos of all Armenians of blessed memory; and in the 1999 election of His Holiness Karekin II, Catholicos of all Armenians. Funeral Home McDonough Funeral Home

14 HIGHLAND STREET

Lowell , MA 01852-3359

(978) 458-6816 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Mar. 18, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Korean War U.S. Army Return to today's Obituaries for Union Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close