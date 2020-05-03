John P. Bolton
1937 - 2020
John P. Bolton Jr, 83, of Tuftonboro, passed away on Sunday April 26, 2020 after a period of declining health and Covid 19.

Born on February 27, 1937 in Manchester, the son of the late John Sr and Leonie (Michaud) Bolton. He graduated from Bishop Bradley High School and St. Anselm College. He was a devoted husband and father known for his calm and quiet nature. He served his country as a Reservist in the US Army. He enjoyed traveling, camping, and watching football.

John was a Bookkeeper in the Lakes Region. He retired from Mountain View Nursing Home.

He was predeceased by his wife of 38 years, Corinne A. (Carreiro) Bolton; sister Margaret McGettigan, brother Edward Bolton, and infant sister Virginia. He is survived by daughter Colleen Bolton, Belmont, MA, son John Bolton III, Tuftonboro, brother in law Ken McGettigan; sister in law Diane Bolton, many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Memorial services will take place at a future date. Donations may be made the American Red Cross https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/miles-for-life-new-hampshire

https://www.lordfuneralhome.com/obituary/John-BoltonJr

Published in Union Leader on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
Lord Funeral Home
50 Moultonville Rd
Center Ossipee, NH 03814
(603) 539-4339
