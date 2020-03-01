|
John P. McNeill, 54, of Goffstown, NH, died February 27, 2020.
Born in New York, NY, on July 4, 1965, he was the son of Mary (Gilmartin) McNeill and John P. McNeill. He was raised in Manchester and resided in Goffstown for many years.
He attended Manchester Memorial High School.
John was a sheet metal mechanic with Airmax International.
He was a gifted and master sheet metal artist. He designed and sold many unique pieces of sheet metal art. John had a talent for building and inventing things, but was happiest when spending time with his family, especially his wife and children, whom he showered with unconditional love and support. John was always willing to help others in need. He will be remembered for sense of humor, quick wit, and selfless ways, but most importantly, as an extraordinary husband and father. John will be profoundly missed by his family, friends, and anyone who had the pleasure of knowing this remarkable man.
In addition to his mother of Manchester, family members including his beloved wife of thirty years, Doreen L. (Smith) McNeill; his daughter, Jenna E. McNeill of Goffstown; his son, Joseph M. McNeill of Goffstown; four siblings, Elizabeth Jenkins and her husband, David, of Hooksett, Renie Denton and her husband, Dennis Glennon, of Hooksett, Michael McNeill of Key West, FL, and Patricia Lord and her husband, Steve, of Manchester; his mother and father-in-law, Craig and Doris Smith of Londonderry; his brother-in-law, Craig Smith, and his wife, Tina, of Derry; his sister-in-law, Diana LaMothe and her husband, Dean, of Hudson; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends; and his faithful companion and dog, Jessie.
Services: Calling hours are Monday, March 2, 2020, from 4 to 7 PM at the Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH.
The funeral will be held Tuesday, March 3, 2020, with a mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 10 AM in Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Elm Street, Manchester, NH.
Memorial donations may be made to Boys and Girls Club of Manchester, 555 Union Street, Manchester, NH 03104.
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 1, 2020
