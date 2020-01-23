CLERMONT, Fla. - John Paul Niggeling, 69, passed away Jan. 16, 2020, in his home in Clermont.
He was a loving husband and father survived by his wife of 40 years, Anh T. Niggeling, and his daughter Janice (Niggeling) Kelly.
Born in Le Mars, Iowa, on Feb. 13, 1950, he was the son of John Arnold and Ruth (Puglesa) Niggeling. He was the youngest of four, including Janice Wales, Sue Stires, and Dennis Niggeling.
John had a 43-year long career in sales, most notably working as a district manager at Olan Mills and residing with his family in Merrimack, N.H., during that time.
He enjoyed health and fitness, music, travel, boxing/MMA, and spending time with his family.
John sadly passed due to complications of Parkinson's disease.
.
SERVICES: The family will greet friends and family Friday, Jan. 24, in J.N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home, 110 Bridge St., Manchester, N.H., from 5 to 7 p.m.
A funeral service will be celebrated Saturday, Jan. 25, at 9 a.m. from Our Lady of Mercy Church, 16 Baboosic Lake Road, Merrimack, N.H. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery, 474 Goffstown Road, Manchester, N.H.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a Parkinson's research foundation of your choice.
For more information and online guestbook please visit www.bouffordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Jan. 23, 2020