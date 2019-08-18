John P. Wood, 87, of Bedford, N.H., passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019. Born in Cincinnati, Ohio on February 9, 1932, to Charles Estes and Anne (Owens) Wood, he graduated from Withrow High School in 1951. After serving several years in the U.S. Coast Guard, he returned to Ohio and graduated from Ohio University in 1958. John spent the majority of his career as a lumber salesman, first with Gerrity Lumber Company of Boston, MA, and then with Sundeen Lumber Company of Manchester, NH. He was a member of the Manchester & Nashua Home Builders Association.
John and his family moved to Bedford in 1976, where he became an active member of the community. He was elected to the Bedford Budget Committee and was past chairman of the Bedford Parks and Recreation Commission, Public Library Foundation, and Friends of Town of Bedford Cemeteries. He was also a Bedford Cemetery Trustee and past president of the Bedford Rotary Club and a Paul Harris Fellow. In the greater Manchester area, he was past chairman of both the Salvation Army Advisory Board and Friends of the Valley Cemetery.
Family was the most important thing in John's life and he made time together a priority. The most memorable family time was spent at his beloved Wood Island in Bath, Maine. Four generations have enjoyed gathering at the place John loved most, and his children and grandchildren will ensure his legacy lives on.
Left to honor and cherish his memory are his wife of over 56 years, Joan (Stanley) Wood, and his four children and their spouses: Sarah and David Langdon of Granby, CT; Charles and Sheryl Wood of Hollis; Susan and Stephen Nawn, Jr. of Bedford; and Douglas and Lisa Wood of Goffstown. He will be greatly missed by his five grandchildren: Thomas Langdon, Robert Wood, William Langdon, Tucker Wood, and MacKenzie Wood.
Calling hours will be held Saturday, August 24 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Bedford Public Library, 3 Meetinghouse Road, Bedford, NH. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Bedford Public Library Foundation, 3 Meetinghouse Road, Bedford, NH 03110-5406.
Published in Union Leader from Aug. 18 to Aug. 22, 2019