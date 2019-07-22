Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Patrick Harrington. View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover St. Manchester , NH View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM St. Anthony Church 172 Belmont Street Manchester , NH View Map Service 12:00 PM - 12:30 PM NH State Veterans Cemetery 110 Daniel Webster Highway Boscawen , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

HUDSON - John Patrick Harrington, 81, formerly of Hudson, passed away on July 18, 2019, at the Manchester VA Medical Center surrounded by his two loving daughters.



Born on June 29, 1938, he was the son of John and Emma (Giannone) Harrington. John would later marry Madeline, his wife of more than 40 years, and raise their two daughters, Colleen and Cathy.



Growing up in Everett, Mass., John loved sports, and he excelled in both basketball and football in high school. John was proud to have been part of the Everett Flight, a group of 13 boys who enlisted in the U.S. Air Force after their 1956 high school graduation. He opted to forego college scholarships so he could serve his country. He later embarked on a 30-year career with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).



John was a remarkable man with a tremendous will to live. After surviving a devastating car crash at age 19, he would endure the side effects of his injury for the remainder of his life. Despite this, John had a terrific sense of humor, and was friendly with everyone he encountered, a testament to his high school nickname "Smiley." He will forever be remembered as a fan of all Boston sports teams. John also loved country music, peanut butter, and surrounding himself with friends and family. For the last 11 years of his life, John received exceptional care and enjoyed the social support of all the staff on the Community Living Center at the VA Medical Center in Manchester. He will be remembered fondly for his easy-going nature and good humor.



He was the beloved husband of the late Madeline (Osman) Harrington, who passed in 2008. He was also predeceased by his son Johnny in 1979.



Family members include his two daughters, Colleen Harrington and Cathy Carbone; sons-in-law, Scott Kurinskas and Rob Carbone; and grandchildren, Anya and Ryan Kurinskas, and Alex and Emma Carbone.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Tuesday, July 23, 4 to 6 p.m. in Phaneuf Funeral Homes, 243 Hanover St., Manchester.



A funeral service is planned for Wednesday, July 24, at 10 a.m. from St. Anthony of Padua Parish, 172 Belmont St., Manchester. He will be laid to rest later that day in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, at noon.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the VA Community Living Center in Manchester.



