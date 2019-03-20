MANCHESTER - John Patrick Phippard, 51, of Manchester, died suddenly on March 15, 2019, in his home from issues due to a cardiac illness.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Patrick Phippard.
Born in Manchester on May 27, 1967, he was the son of George Francis and the late Annette (Smith) Phippard.
John is predeceased by his mother Annette, who died in April of 2016, and his sister Susan D. Phippard, who died in September of 1987.
John is survived by his daughter, Koallie Adams of Milford; his grandchildren, Devyn and Christian; his father George F. Phippard of Lakeville, Mass.; his siblings, Kathleen Andrews and her husband Tim, of Lakeville, Mass., Timothy Phippard and his wife Elizabeth of Kersey, Colo., Michael Phippard of Oshkosh, Wis., and Karen Pennington of Florida; nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts and cousins.
.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. in Brewitt Funeral Home, 2 Epping St., Raymond. Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Meredith and Plymouth, are assisting the family with their arrangements. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
Brewitt Funeral Home
2 Epping Street
Raymond, NH 03077
(603) 895-3628
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 20, 2019