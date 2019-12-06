MANCHESTER - John Pirog, 67, of Manchester, passed away on Nov. 27, 2019, after a period of failing health.
Born on Oct. 3, 1952, he was the son of the late Anne and Michael Pirog Sr.
He was a lifelong Manchester resident.
John graduated from Manchester Memorial High School.
He worked for DeMoulas Market Baskets Inc. and Mondelez International Nabisco Brands.
John loved animals and spoiled his cat, Rumble Baby, beyond belief. He loved carpentry, building, and taking apart anything he could get his hands on. He also took great care of his property and home, and loved to garden.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, James Pirog.
Family members include Gary Pirog of Manchester, and Michael Pirog of Atkinson; his nieces, Erika Ommundsen of Berwick, Maine, Tania LaFrance of Addison, Texas, and Nicole Marvell of Nottingham; and a nephew, Michael Pirog of Nashua.
SERVICES: Visiting hours are Sunday, Dec. 8, from 3 to 5 p.m. in McHugh Funeral Home, 283 Hanover St., Manchester.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Monday, Dec. 9, at 10 a.m. from St. Anthony of Padua Parish, 172 Belmont St., Manchester, with burial immediately after in Pine Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the or the National Foundation for Cancer Research.
Published in Union Leader on Dec. 6, 2019