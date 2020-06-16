John "Jack" R. MacKinnon, Sr., 90, of Litchfield, NH, passed away peacefully June 11, 2020 at Villa Crest in Manchester. Jack was born in Stoneham, MA. He enlisted in the Army as soon as he was able (and even tried sooner!) and transferred to the Air Force upon its creation. He is a World War II veteran and spent his military career in munitions, stationed with his family all over the United States and Europe. He retired from the Air Force, completing a 20-year military career.
Always musically talented, Jack discovered the bagpipes while he was stationed in England in the 1950's. He played that same set he purchased in England in countless weddings, funerals, events, and family parties. He played in multiple bands including the Bektash Temple Highlanders, the Scots Highland Bagpipe Band, and the Ancient Order of Hibernians. He played the first and many graduation ceremonies for Campbell High School in Litchfield. Anyone who lived in the vicinity of his house remembers the sound of him practicing or playing "Happy Birthday" at a pool party.
He was friendly, hilarious, and quite the practical joker. His wife Ruth banned him from sitting with the children during church because he was incapable of setting a good example. If he was wearing a musical tie, it would definitely start playing "accidently" during the quietest part of the service.
Jack and Ruth were active members of the Litchfield Community Presbyterian Church for many years. He was involved in the Shriners and Masons and gave countless hours to their charitable causes. He was a devoted husband to Ruth for over 60 years until her death in 2012.
He loved cars, antique guns, and music, but his greatest love was his family. He is survived by his children John MacKinnon Jr. and his wife Cheryl (Dumont) of Londonderry; Vicki Kress and her husband Jim of Manchester; David MacKinnon and his wife Jennifer (Wiswell) MacKinnon of Amherst. His grandchildren and great grandchildren: Sara MacKinnon Hunt, her husband Gerry and children Gavin and Meredith Hunt of Londonderry, NH; Emily (MacKinnon) Hebron, her husband Travis, and children Hayden and Matilda Hebron of Meredith, NH; Katie (MacKinnon) Kiser, her husband Michael and stepson Mingus Kiser of Portland, OR; Catherine (Kress) Schaaf, her husband Michael and children William and Annabel Schaaf of Dillon, CO; Daniel MacKinnon and his wife Devon (Greif) and sons Magnus and Wyatt MacKinnon of Nokomis, FL; and Hannah MacKinnon and her partner William Tozer of Jacksonville, FL.
We will all miss Jack's mischievous laugh and will be forever thankful to the staff at Villa Crest for the care he received during this last chapter of his life.
SERVICES: The family will plan a private Celebration of Life at a later date. The DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, One Lock St., Nashua, NH 03064. 01904 has been placed in charge of arrangements. An online guest book is available at www.davisfuneralhomenh.com, (603-883-3401) "ONE MEMORY LIGHTS ANOTHER".
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 16, 2020.