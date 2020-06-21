John "Jack" R. Meisenburg, 68, of Concord, NH, died Tuesday June 16, 2020, in the Pleasant Valley Nursing Center, Derry, NH. He was born in Dubuque, IA on July 5, 1951, a son of the late John and Arlene (Hesseling) Meisenburg. John was a resident of Concord for 25 years.
He is survived by his son, Jeffrey Meisenburg and wife Belinda of Candia, NH; three grandchildren, Amanda, Tyler, and Kaitlyn, four brothers, Dennis Meisenburg, Robert Meisenburg, Jim Meisenburg all of Dubuque, IA, and Ron Meisenburg and wife Shelly of TN; two sisters, Linda Kohn and husband Dave and Vicki Doyle and husband Jeff, all of Dubuque, IA; a brother-in-law Pat Donovan of Bernard, IA, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife of 44 years Renita (Horne) Meisenburg in 2014, his daughter Christy Meisenburg in 2007, brother Gary Meisenburg and sister Catherine Donovan.
Following cremation, a graveside service with military honors will be held at the NH State Veteran's Cemetery, Boscawen, NH on Monday August 10, 2020 at 10:00am. Memorial contributions may be made to the Compassionate Care Hospice of Londonderry, 18 Orchard View Dr., Unit 4, Londonderry, NH 03053. The Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch St., Derry is assisting the family with arrangements. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit, www.peabodyfuneralhome.com
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 21, 2020.