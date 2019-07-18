Guest Book View Sign Service Information Goodwin Funeral Home 607 Chestnut Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5703 Visitation 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM Goodwin Funeral Home 607 Chestnut Street Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Memorial service Following Services Goodwin Funeral Home 607 Chestnut Street Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - John Raymond Truncellito, 58, died on July 11, 2019, in his home.



Born on Aug. 19, 1960, he was the son of Raymond Truncellito and the late Barbara Truncellito. It was extraordinary that he was born on his father's birthday. He was a lifelong Manchester resident.



He attended Miss Jacques' School as a young man and participated in Boy Scouts, Cristus Victor, and Phi Kappa at the First Congregational Church.



In 1978, he graduated from Manchester High School Central, where he especially enjoyed playing football. He continued his education at New Hampshire College where he studied culinary arts. However, everyone close to him knew that a good cup of coffee was what pleased him most.



John loved skiing at Pats Peak when he was younger, loved the beach and everything to do with sports, which he passed on to his sons, Nathan and Jason. He loved watching sporting events and was an avid Boston sports fan. As he got older, he would go on walks to his favorite neighborhood places. He lived with mental illness for much of his life, and he demonstrated what it meant to greet everyone with a smile, to be respectful, and to show love and care for those around him despite his personal, internal struggles. He extended kindness wherever he went. His family wants to thank "The Club" at The Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester for the community support given to John over the years. John will be missed in countless ways, but especially for his uncanny ability to contribute to family stories by remembering names and places from the past.



In addition to his father and companion, family members include his two sons and three grandchildren, Nathan Truncellito, his wife, Lauren, and their children, Mia, Nico and Giovanni, of Enfield, Conn., and Jason Truncellito of Manchester; his former spouse, Lucille Gosselin-Truncellito; and his four siblings and their families, James Truncellito and his wife, Lynda, of Manchester, Jane Clayton of Hampton, Scott Truncellito of North Hampton, and Steve Truncellito of Scarborough, Maine.



.



SERVICES: Visiting hours are Saturday, July 20, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. followed by a memorial service in Goodwin Funeral Home, 607 Chestnut St., Manchester.



In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to Easterseals New Hampshire, Attn: Development Department, 555 Auburn St., Manchester, N.H. 03103, or The Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester, Attn: Development Office, 401 Cypress St., Manchester, N.H. 03103.



Please visit



MANCHESTER - John Raymond Truncellito, 58, died on July 11, 2019, in his home.Born on Aug. 19, 1960, he was the son of Raymond Truncellito and the late Barbara Truncellito. It was extraordinary that he was born on his father's birthday. He was a lifelong Manchester resident.He attended Miss Jacques' School as a young man and participated in Boy Scouts, Cristus Victor, and Phi Kappa at the First Congregational Church.In 1978, he graduated from Manchester High School Central, where he especially enjoyed playing football. He continued his education at New Hampshire College where he studied culinary arts. However, everyone close to him knew that a good cup of coffee was what pleased him most.John loved skiing at Pats Peak when he was younger, loved the beach and everything to do with sports, which he passed on to his sons, Nathan and Jason. He loved watching sporting events and was an avid Boston sports fan. As he got older, he would go on walks to his favorite neighborhood places. He lived with mental illness for much of his life, and he demonstrated what it meant to greet everyone with a smile, to be respectful, and to show love and care for those around him despite his personal, internal struggles. He extended kindness wherever he went. His family wants to thank "The Club" at The Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester for the community support given to John over the years. John will be missed in countless ways, but especially for his uncanny ability to contribute to family stories by remembering names and places from the past.In addition to his father and companion, family members include his two sons and three grandchildren, Nathan Truncellito, his wife, Lauren, and their children, Mia, Nico and Giovanni, of Enfield, Conn., and Jason Truncellito of Manchester; his former spouse, Lucille Gosselin-Truncellito; and his four siblings and their families, James Truncellito and his wife, Lynda, of Manchester, Jane Clayton of Hampton, Scott Truncellito of North Hampton, and Steve Truncellito of Scarborough, Maine.SERVICES: Visiting hours are Saturday, July 20, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. followed by a memorial service in Goodwin Funeral Home, 607 Chestnut St., Manchester.In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to Easterseals New Hampshire, Attn: Development Department, 555 Auburn St., Manchester, N.H. 03103, or The Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester, Attn: Development Office, 401 Cypress St., Manchester, N.H. 03103.Please visit www.goodwinfh.com to sign the online guestbook. Published in Union Leader on July 18, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close