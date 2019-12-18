HOLLIS - John Richard Naugler, 79, of Hollis, died on Dec. 14, 2019, in The Elms Center in Milford.
Born in Somerville, Mass., on Nov. 6, 1940, he was the son of the late M. Leslie Naugler and Celina R. (Foote) Naugler. He was the husband of Jo-Anne (Ciampi) Naugler of Hollis. They were married on Aug. 31, 1968, in Boston, Mass.
John attended St. Joseph School in Wakefield, Mass. He went on to attend Malden Catholic High School and then later the University of Massachusetts at Lowell where he earned a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering.
He served in the U.S. Navy.
After his military service, John worked for Sanders Associates and later for Raytheon.
In his free time, John loved model railroading. He was a member of the Pepperell Siding Model Railroad Club and the Seashore Trolley Museum.
In addition to his loving wife, family members include two daughters, Joanna and her spouse Paul Gallant, and Anne Naugler; his sister, Dorothy Wood; his nephew, Andrew Wood and his wife Jen; his niece, Kim and her husband Jerry Powers Jr.; his two grandnephews, Liam and Dean; his grandniece, Vivian; and his sister-in-law, Pamela Ciampi.
SERVICES: A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Seashore Trolley Museum of Kennebunkport, Maine.
Davis Funeral Home, One Lock Street, Nashua, is in charge of arrangements.
Davis Funeral Home, One Lock Street, Nashua, is in charge of arrangements.

An online guestbook is available at www.davisfuneralhomenh.com. 603-883-3401.
Published in Union Leader on Dec. 18, 2019