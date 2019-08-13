Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Celebration of Life 10:00 AM St. Matthews Episcopal Church 7 N. Mast St. Goffstown , NH View Map Interment 9:00 AM Forrest Hills Memorial Park Reading , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Born on Aug. 18, 1935, in Reading, Pa., he was the son of the late Dr. Ralph H. and Mary Rodgers Feick.



Family members include his wife of 58 years, Gayle (Gensemer) Feick; his four daughters, Mary Feick Jenkins and husband Paul, of Goffstown, Gioia Feick Beliveau and husband Randy, of Weare, Andrea (Katie) Lingley, of Goffstown, and Cecily Bedwell and husband Wayne, of Perryville, Md.; 14 wonderful grandchildren; his stepmother, Marilyn Feick of Pennsylvania; his brother, Peter Feick and sister-in-law Edith in Connecticut; and his sister, Linda Proctor and brother-in-law James of Pennsylvania.



John will be remembered by many colleagues at St. Anselm College where he taught in the biology department for 44 years. He was educated at Albright College in Reading, Pa., and Pennsylvania State University and took further coursework at the University of New Hampshire.



His interests and avocations were deep and varied. He was happy when outdoors: rock climbing, hiking, scuba diving, gardening, cutting wood, and traveling, but happiest when sailing, teaching others to sail and rock climb, sharing skills and activities with his children and grandchildren, and woodworking and welding.



John was a founder of the Goffstown Rail Trail; taught in the Upward Bound program; conducted cell tissue research; and studied and developed programming related to traumatic brain injury. He also worked with youth at the Philbrook Center in Concord, and was active in his church.



He was regarded highly and with love and wonder by those who knew him.



SERVICES: A celebration of life is planned for Thursday, Aug. 15, at 10 a.m. in St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, Goffstown. Interment will take place in Forest Hills Memorial Park, Reading, Pa., on Saturday, Aug. 17, at 9 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, Goffstown, or to a .



