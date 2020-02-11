Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John "Jack" Rooney. View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Celebration of Life 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM Puritan Backroom 245 Hooksett Road Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

John "Jack" Rooney, of Bedford, NH died February 8th, 2020 after a long illness.



Born and raised in Manchester, he was the son of Joseph and Genevieve (McCarthy) Rooney. He graduated from OLPH in 1954, Bishop Bradley High School in 1958, St. Anselm College in 1962 with a BA in Business and Rivier College in 1971 with a Master's in Education Administration.



Jack worked as a teacher and assistant principal for 35 years in the Manchester School System. Jack loved sports. He was an avid golfer and could brag he golfed at one of the hardest golf courses in the US, Ko'olau in Kaneohe, HI. He was an active member at the Derryfield Country Club and a former member at Intervale Country Club.



He was predeceased by his parents and his loving wife of 53 years, Janice (Mahoney) Rooney, brother-in-law and friend, Richard Orzechowski, brother -in-law, Larry Mahoney and son-in-law, Keith Landry.



The family includes two daughters, Tara Landry of Hooksett, Krista McCarthy and her husband Patrick of Manchester; two grandchildren, Ian Landry and Nora Landry of Hooksett; sisters-in-law, June Orzechowski of Hooksett, Toni Ann Mahoney of Fort Payne, AL; nephews, Brent, Richard and Ryan Orzechowski, Lonnie Mahoney; nieces Kathleen Mahoney and Christine Kastovich.



A memorial Mass of Christian burial will be private at the convenience of the family.



A celebration of Jack's life will be held on Saturday, February 15th from 6 to 9 pm at the Puritan Backroom's Conference Center, Hooksett Rd. All are welcomed to attend.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Precious Blood Monastery, 700 Bridge St, Manchester, NH 03104.



Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, is assisting with arrangements.



To send an online message of condolence, please go to







