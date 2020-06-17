John S. "Buck" Miller, 70, of Derry, NH died Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in Manchester, NH. He was born January 27, 1950 in Windsor, VT, where he grew up, graduated from Windsor High School in 1968 and the University of Vermont in 1977. John worked for Cone-Blanchard Machine Company in Windsor for several years followed by nearly a quarter century in retail management for Walmart in New Hampshire and Maine. He was admired for his big, generous heart and gentle spirit. He enjoyed mentoring young people and serving his church in many capacities over the years.
John is survived by his high school sweetheart and loving wife of nearly 49 years, Donna (Larmie) Miller; his son Brian J. Miller and wife Adrienne (Upton) Miller of Derry and daughter Caroline J. Wilkins and husband Robert Wilkins, also of Derry; his five grandchildren, Logan Miller, Claire Miller, Ava Wilkins, Anna Wilkins and Lucas Wilkins who he loved deeply. John is also survived by his two sisters, Lynne Buchanan of Fayetteville, NC and Bette Barton of Pepperell, MA; a niece Katie Trahan of Fayetteville, NC, Wendy DeSantis of Northwood, NH and Chad Barton of Taunton, MA. John was predeceased by his parents John S. Miller and Mava Jones Miller formerly of Windsor, VT and Lebanon, NH.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a date and time to be determined. John would be honored to have donations made in his name to Mission Life Inc, PO Box 1771, Manchester, NH 03105-1771 or at www.missionlifechange.org. The Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch Street, Derry is assisting the family with arrangements. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 17, 2020.