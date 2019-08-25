|
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
John S. Wichert, Sr., 80, of Manchester, passed away at his residence on August 22, 2019, after a period of failing health. When he passed, he was surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Philadelphia, Pa., on June 10, 1939, the son of Otto Wichert and Theresa (Colan) Chester. He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force. He was self-employed in the car sales and detailing business and later worked for many local auto dealerships. He also was a technician in the fire protection industry for many years. After his retirement, he worked part-time for Joseph M. Wichert, L.L.S., Inc. for over 20 years.
He was a long-time parishioner of St. Pius X Church in Manchester. He and his wife enjoyed their frequent trips to the local horse and dog tracks, visits to the casinos for their anniversary and birthdays, and the family cruises. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, with whom he was very involved.
He was predeceased by his wife of almost 56 years, Marian (Therrien) Wichert in 2017 and by a son, John S. Wichert, Jr.
Family members include his son, Joseph Wichert and his wife Allison of Manchester; a daughter, Maureen Rotondo and her husband George Sr., of Manchester; three grandchildren, Marissa Schuetz and her husband Timothy of Dunbarton; John S. Wichert III, and James M. Wichert, both of Manchester; and two great-grandchildren, Zoe Elizabeth and Raelyn Amelia. He also leaves behind a large extended family on his wife's side with whom he was very close.
SERVICES: Calling hours will take place at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover St., Manchester on Monday, August 26, from 4-7 p.m. A memorial Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. in St. Pius X Church. Committal services with military honors will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bedford.
In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to the , PO Box 3049 Syracuse, NY 13220-3049 or to the , 2 Commerce Drive Suite 110, Bedford, NH 03110.
In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to the , PO Box 3049 Syracuse, NY 13220-3049 or to the , 2 Commerce Drive Suite 110, Bedford, NH 03110.
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 25, 2019
